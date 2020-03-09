SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan Jaycees have organized the group’s annual fundraising fun run — Run ‘Til You’re Green — for Saturday.

The event will feature 1-mile, 5k and 10k races. Race day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. and all races ill begin at 11 a.m.

Those planning to participate may also register at runtilgreen.itsyourrace.com.

The 2020 event will include music, photo opportunities and cupcakes at the finish line. Registration includes all of that plus a T-shirt, green swag and a 5k/10k training plan created by PURENERGY FITNESS employee Candace Garner.

In addition, this year the Jaycees will offer a variety of registration options including: full registration with swag, no swag and kids 10 and younger free with no swag. For the first time ever, the Jaycees are also offering a virtual race option, in which you may complete your own distance on your own time and they’ll send you the shirt to celebrate your accomplishment.

Prizes will be awarded Saturday for top finishers and best costumes.

The cost to participate ranges from $25 to $40. All children 10 and younger may participate for free.

The event will begin and end in Kendrick Park.