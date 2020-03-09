SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three free weekend workshops Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Ken and Marlene Aitchison will offer a session on backyard beekeeping. They duo will discuss their experiences with their hive, including how to set up a hive box, choosing a location for the hive, package bees versus nucs, record keeping and harvesting honey. The workshop is free and open to the public.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, a workshop will explore how to plant a tea garden and plant one they can take home. The cost for this workshop is $30 per person.

On Sunday, at 1 p.m., a workshop will allow attendees to plant a houseplant combo with shamrocks for good luck and a Prayer Plant for good blessings. The workshop costs $35 per person.

Organizers encourage participants to pre-register by calling 307-672-8340.

Landon’s is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.