SHERIDAN — Current Ucross Fellows and distinguished artists Nelleke Beltjens and Laurie Schwartz will speak at Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center (Room 153), in celebration of International Women’s Day, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Beltjens lives and works in The Netherlands and Schwartz is based in Berlin, Germany. This will be the third annual International Women’s Day event co-hosted by Sheridan College and Ucross as part of the “Explore Hemingway” series. It is free and open to the public.

The combined presentation will cover Beltjens’ practice as a visual artist working primarily in drawing with a background in sculpture, and Schwartz’s practice as a musical composer, sound artist and curator.

Both are renowned in their respective disciplines, and bring to the presentation unique international perspectives on art and art-making.

After her first residency at Ucross in 2002, Beltjens went on to teach in the sculpture department of Montana State University in Bozeman from 2007 to 2011. She graduated from the Academy of Art in Tilburg the Netherlands, obtained an M.A. in sculpture from the Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, and an M.F.A. in art studio from the University of California, Davis. She has shown her work at Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens, Deurle, Belgium; Museum Villa Zanders, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany; at BACC, Bangkok, Thailand; among many other venues in the United States and Europe. She has received multiple stipends from the Mondrian Fund in Amsterdam.

Schwartz was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, and has lived in Europe since the early 1980s. Her works integrate field recordings, interviews, spoken text, gesture, choreography and video into the musical composition, most often in combination with amplified voices and/or instruments, and as such, they interrogate the boundaries between music composition, theater and performance art. The recipient of numerous prizes, commissions and fellowships, her works have been performed at festivals and venues throughout the world. Her music has been released on CD by Academy, Esopus, Edition Zeitklang, Cantate-Musicaphon and Zeitkratzer. Schwartz has been active for many years as an independent producer for radio and online, and as curator of the series itinerant interludes which presents pop-up performances of new music, dance, and poetry at galleries and institutions of art throughout Berlin.

“We are very excited that Nelleke and Laurie will participate in this third International Women’s Day event,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “These two artists are leading amazing careers in the arts on an international level, and their presentation will be an excellent occasion to celebrate the achievements of women worldwide and in our community.”

This event is part of the “Explore Hemingway along Wyoming Highways” series, which creates a forum for historical and contemporary issues of representation in the Cowboy State. The “Explore Hemingway” series is sponsored by a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant, “Creating Humanities Communities along Wyoming’s Hemingway Highway,” which was received by Sheridan College in partnership with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and Ucross. The first two International Women’s Day celebrations featured writer Yaa Gyasi (2018) and photographer Rhona Bitner (2019).

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.