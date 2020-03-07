SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Amateur Hockey Association is hosting the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League squirt state hockey tournament March 6-8 at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.

While the event is a large undertaking, SAHA President and WAHL Commissioner Jack Morey said he has a great team behind him to make the weekend a success for families and players all across the state.

More than 13 teams and 165 hockey families ventured to Sheridan, and all three divisions (A, B and C) of the 10U squirt level are competing.

Sheridan has hosted state tournaments in the past, but this year marks the heaviest concentration of hockey families that have visited the area.

“People love to come to our beautiful facility and for Sheridan hospitality,” Morey said.

The level of economic impact the tournament provides Sheridan cannot be understated, as a conservative estimate stands that more than 400 hotel rooms have been booked for the weekend.

“It impacts our economy in a great way,” Morey said, pointing out the number of meals, lodging and other services hockey fans will utilize from Sheridan businesses.

Morey gives credit to the SAHA board and other volunteers, as many as 40, for helping make the event successful.

One of many integral volunteers is “team mom” Elissa Oman, who has been a hockey mom for five years. She has two young sons in SAHA.

A few of Oman’s contributions include working with the SAHA board, parents and other volunteers to help gain sponsorships, coordinate silent auctions, secure raffle items and prepare hospitality welcome bags for visiting teams.

“The best part about hockey is seeing your kids on the ice and knowing that they love what they’re doing,” Oman said. “It’s so fun to watch the kids grow from the beginning of the season to the end.”

Oscar Gage, a 9-year-old Sheridan athlete, discussed his team’s upcoming Friday game against Riverton.

“I think it will be a tough game, but we can play hard and try to beat them,” Gage said.

Gage has been playing hockey since he was 5 and said his favorite part of SAHA is traveling with his friends.

Gage spoke highly of his coaches.

“They make us skate hard and I like that,” Gage said. “I’d rather have people push me to go harder than people who don’t make me skate my best.”

Right now, Gage is personally working on crossovers and puck-handling.

While Sheridan fielded two “A” division teams, other large cities such as Cheyenne and Casper only fielded one.

“I’m proud of that,” Morey said. “That says we’re doing something right when we can put two “A” teams on the ice.”

Morey spoke to the developmental goals that SAHA prioritizes for 10U athletes.

“Player development is our No. 1 focus right now,” Morey said. “We want to give every kid that wants to try hockey an opportunity. We want to see personal gains and personal goals.”

The Sheridan Gold team will play Riverton at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. From there, bracket play will be determined with the “A” division championship game hitting the ice at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.