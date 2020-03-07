Eagles end season

DAYTON — Tongue River High School boys basketball ended its season in the first consolation round of the state tournament held at Natrona County High School in Casper.

The Eagles fell to Rocky Mountain Friday, 64-51.

Tongue River was down by 36-20 at the half and caught up slightly in the third quarter, outscoring Rocky Mountain 19-16. It was not enough for a win, though. Nick Summers earned high point with 12.

Lady Broncs end season

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball ended its season on a loss at the 4A East regional tournament in Gillette.

The girls fell to Cheyenne South, 52-41

SC hires new soccer coach

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College announced Friday that Blake Ordell accepted the position of head coach of the Generals men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Ordell comes to Sheridan College from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, where he served as head men’s soccer coach and lecturer. He is a former college and professional soccer player who has extensive coaching experience at all levels.

Prior to his position at Culver-Stockton, Ordell was the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s soccer teams at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, for two years. He also served as a volunteer assistant coach at Rochester College in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and has coaching experience at the youth, high school and club levels throughout the U.S. and internationally.

“I’m proud to welcome Blake to Sheridan College,” said Northern Wyoming Community College District Athletic Director Rich Hall. “He lives and breathes soccer and is eager to utilize his extensive coaching and playing experience to build a successful Sheridan College soccer program.”

Ordell played collegiate soccer at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. After graduation, he played professionally in the United Soccer League in 2007, the Canadian Professional League from 2008 to 2010, and Sweden’s National Professional League from 2011 to 2013. In addition, he played in the Major Indoor Soccer League, Professional Arena Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League and the U.S. National Arena Team.

Ordell holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Westminster College. In 2018, he earned his Masters of Science in Management/Sports Management from Wilmington University. He said his biggest accomplishment thus far was helping Culver-Stockton College go from a 3-14-1 record to beating the record for most wins in a season with an 11-8-1 record during his time as head coach.

“I am honored to be chosen as the next head coach of the Sheridan College Generals men’s and women’s soccer teams,” Ordell said. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my coaching experience over the last 16 years and my time playing collegiate and professional soccer to build a winning soccer program at Sheridan College.”