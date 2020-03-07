By Tracee Davis

news@thesheridanpress.com

SHERIDAN — June Biss didn’t expect to spend two decades here when she arrived here for a job in 1999. Today, she’s one of the longest-standing employees at Sheridan College and a naturalized Sheridanite.

“I honestly thought that maybe I would come to Sheridan and work for two or three years and then maybe head back to the Midwest,” she said, referring to her roots in North Dakota, where she had earned her dental hygiene license in her early 20s.

After practicing clinical dental hygiene for three and a half years, she was recruited by her alma mater, the North Dakota College of Science, to fill a part-time teaching position. That’s when she got her first taste of her passion.

Life circumstances eventually caused Biss to relocate to Casper, where she spent five years back in clinical practice before moving in Sheridan in 1999 to accept an instructor job at Sheridan College.

In her years spent in Sheridan, Biss has been witness to dramatic expansion on the community college’s campus as well as a leap in technology in the dental hygiene field. The introduction of digital charting and x-rays, laser technology, and updates in instruments have offered an ongoing opportunity for growth.

“When you teach, it’s a learning process because things are constantly changing and you’re having to keep up with it,” Biss said.

During the school’s summer break, Biss practices her trade at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System hospital.

“Teaching is my passion, but being involved in the clinical aspect is helpful for instructing for me to stay current in the field,” she said. “I have always kept my hands in the clinical aspects because I do enjoy that patient/caregiver connection, which I don’t get as much with teaching.”

Coworker Mary Sandy said Biss’s dedication to her work is evident to her peers.

“June has been a great mentor for me as an instructor. She challenges me to think outside the box and look at the program processes from different points of view. She always has valuable input at our meetings and a great sense of humor. Her laughter is contagious. She is passionate about her role and it shows,” she said.

At one point over the years, she served as interim program director with another staff member, but that taste of administration was enough for her to know she didn’t want to leave teaching.

“I definitely felt the pressure because that’s what the natural transition should be, but it took me way too much away from teaching and not being in a classroom with students, and that’s where my heart was. Honestly, that’s where I felt my strength was also,” Biss said.

Effie Lewis first met Biss when she was a student in the dental hygiene program. Today, she’s full-time faculty working with her previous teacher.

“Having had June as an instructor prior to being her colleague, I found her to be passionate about her areas of expertise and very approachable when needing to clarify information,” Lewis said. “She is straight to the point with information in the clinic and classroom but exuberant with sharing her point of view.”

“Her confident and easy-going manner in the clinic creates a great atmosphere for learning,” agreed adjunct instructor Sherry Wickum.

Biss said above all, she enjoys the process of helping students unfold their potential and the positive impact dental health can have in people’s lives. She said she feels lucky to work within a department that has a good staff and tends to recruit ambitious, competent students.

Sheridan College Human Resources Director Jennifer McArthur said Biss’s 20 years at Sheridan College puts her in the top 5% in terms of employee longevity. The college has approximately 300 full-time employees and hundreds more part-timers.

Biss’s career is a success story of someone finding their place in the world.

“For me, not having any family here and not being from here, I felt welcomed by the community and had strong support. I had good friends from the beginning. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have stayed,” she said.

Biss’s mark in the world is evident in the hundreds of students that have passed through her influence. She has no immediate plans to retire.