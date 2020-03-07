SHERIDAN — After a months-long investigation into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a senior female student at Sheridan High School and a male teacher at the school, Sheridan Police Department officials said they have found no factual basis for the reports.

SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska said Friday afternoon the initial report occurred in August 2019, but when no determination of fact was made, SPD did not immediately pursue the case further. In December 2019, a meme circulated at SHS that resulted in one student receiving a two-day suspension. That incident resurfaced the allegations of an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and student, and Koltiska said the investigation was reopened at that time.

“We wanted to ensure that we had a complete, thorough investigation and use every resource at hand to see if there was anything to substantiate any of the claims, and we have not been able to find anything to substantiate any of those claims,” Koltiska said.

In total, the SPD lieutenant said approximately seven students were questioned regarding the situation in addition to the female student allegedly involved. Following those conversations, SPD also disproved other aspects of the what had been reported to officers. For example, those interviewed indicated the communication between the student and teacher had occurred via cellphone and an app — Hudl — utilized by the school district for communications between coaches, players, students and staff.

Koltiska noted that SPD executed search warrants for cellphone records and records from the app. Neither showed any communication between the teacher and student.

“We have found nothing to substantiate any of the claims that were made by people who only were using what they were told — essentially hearsay,” Koltiska said.

Koltiska added the student, in two separate instances, denied any inappropriate behavior, as did the teacher.

The Sheridan Press received multiple reports from individuals regarding the alleged inappropriate behavior earlier this year, but none of the reports came from individuals with firsthand knowledge of the circumstances.

When The Press contacted Sheridan County School District 2 officials at the time, neither Superintendent Craig Dougherty nor school board Trustee Ann Perkins, who had just finished her tenure as board chair, would confirm an investigation was underway. Board Chair Craig Achord said he was unaware of any such investigation or report of inappropriate behavior on Jan. 17, 2020.

“The school district does not disclose confidential information pertaining to its employees or its students,” Dougherty said in an email to The Press on Jan. 23, 2020. “I am sure you understand that asking me to confirm or deny that a report has been received (or that a specific policy is being followed) is in essence asking me to divulge such information.

“When issues arise we strictly adhere to and apply school district policies and procedures governing the conduct of employees and students,” Dougherty continued in the email. “If it rises to the level where authorities should be involved, morally, legally or ethically, we get them involved. If we find that action should be taken, we do not hesitate to take it.”

Dougherty did say Friday the district was aware of the investigation, but would not comment publicly on any specifics of it.

“These situations can be very, very difficult for students and educators,” Dougherty said Friday, “especially for educators who dedicate their lives to the betterment of kids.

“We’re thankful for the professionals we have in our schools and for law enforcement’s professionalism and their due diligence,” he continued.

Sheridan County School District 2 does have policies in place governing how teachers and coaches should interact with students.

“Although it is desired that staff members have a sincere interest in students as individuals, partiality and the appearance of impropriety must be avoided,” SCSD2 policy “IJNDC — Employee Use of Social Media Sites, Including Personal Sites” states. “All staff shall maintain a professional relationship with all students, both inside and outside of the classroom.”

The policy goes on to indicate that listing current students as friends on networking sites wherein personal information is shared or available for review “is not recommended.” In addition, contacting students through electronic means “is to be school-related and/or generic” and “inappropriate contact of any kind, including via electronic media is prohibited.”

Dougherty said the district consistently reviews its policies and always encourages coaches and teachers to communicate with students in groups, whether it’s through the Hudl app the district uses or other means, to ensure communications are “open and transparent for everyone.”