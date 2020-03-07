SHERIDAN — The beauty industry has long relied on plastic, foil and other disposable products to give customers sought-after looks, but Jenna Dhodapkar, owner of Ginger Salon, has decided to shift toward sustainability.

She’s not alone — in Sheridan, Hesid Brandow with the Powder River Basin Resource Council said that GSG Architecture/Malone Belton Abel, Science Kids, Discovery 307 and Compass Center for Families are making similar efforts.

“There are people who are … aware of climate change, and who have the resources or who are in the position to make decisions, who are interested in having highly efficient buildings, and having as little carbon footprint as possible,” said Tim Belton of GSG Architecture/Malone Belton Abel.

Dhodapkar’s salon is approaching its five-year mark, and she told herself that by this time, she’d be giving back. To that end, she’s becoming a Green Circle Salon, meaning 95 percent of salon waste that was being thrown out is now being recycled.

“We’re transitioning into a certified sustainable business, and teaching our customers about it too,” she said.

In the salon, that means that tinfoil, plastics from color tubes, other beauty product packaging and even hair from haircuts are collected instead of thrown away. Tinfoil, used daily for highlighting and low lighting, is being compacted and sent out along with color tubes, so it can be used in other products instead of taking up landfill space. Hair clippings will be sent to Virginia Tech to be made into hair booms, which can be used in oil spills and other natural disasters as water filtration systems.

“One hair boom can be used six times and can hold 10 times its weight,” Dhodapkar said. “And one ounce of metal is always one ounce of metal, and it can be recycled infinite times, so all the tinfoil will be reused.

“Green Circle sends it to a bicycle company instead of it just sitting in our dump,” she said.

The staff at Ginger Salon is learning alongside its customers, paying attention to what can be recycled or reused. They use local recycling options as often as possible, and encourage customers to buy products made from post-consumer recycled plastics.

“We have had an overwhelming response … all of our customers are grabbing a hold of it and asking questions, and we haven’t had any negative feedback,” Dhodapkar said.

There is a fee every month to ship out the recyclables that can’t be recycled locally, so each hair cut or color has an optional $1 charge to help assist with the upfront cost. So far, Dhodapkar said, everyone has wanted to participate.

“We’re trying to at least neutralize our environmental footprint,” she said. “An average hairstylist, statistics say, have about one to three pounds of trash a day, between our hair and our colors and our foil. If we can at least neutralize that, with positive environmental benefit being the best case scenario, that’s the goal.”

Brandow suggests similar changes for other businesses as well. Across the nation, retail businesses are offering reusable bags at an affordable price, or are putting a small price on using plastic bags. Businesses that serve hot beverages are encouraging customers to bring in their own reusable cups, even incentivizing the measure with a small discount. Food service businesses are using cardboard or paper to-go containers instead of plastic or styrofoam, and sourcing as much food locally as possible reduces the footprint of shipping.

Adding solar energy is an obvious option, but not something every business can do, Brandow said, though there are grants available for some projects. Efficiency measures like LED lightbulbs are another strategy, and the Wyoming Business Council has programs to help businesses with energy audits and retrofits.

Belton said that his firm has been green-minded since 1979, when its distinctive flat roof first utilized air-based solar panels. Those were recently replaced, after decades, with photovoltaic panels.

“That is really symbolic of how we believe things should be built,” Belton said.

His firm designed the first publicly owned net-zero building in Wyoming, the Northeast Wyoming Visitors Center on Interstate 90 near Sundance. A net-zero building has the ability to produce more energy and put it back into the electrical grid than it uses. The visitors center includes a 50-kilowatt solar array on the roof that is completely integrated into the roof design and ground source heat pumps.

Belton said his staff stays up to date on emerging technologies designed to lower the carbon footprint.

“Any good architectural firm is listening and studying throughout the lives of the individuals and throughout the life of the firm to get new data and new information,” Belton said. “The best architects are very interested in energy conservation because as a profession, we are obviously influencing the energy loads of every major building in the world.”

While not all places can afford the technology to be net zero, Belton said small changes can make a difference. In terms of immediate savings, the best thing is quite simply good insulation, he said.

For Susan Carr, executive director of Compass Center for Families, good insulation was the most energy efficient thing her nonprofit could afford in its new facility on Double Eagle Drive.

“We wanted to do solar, we wanted to do a lot of things, but there were so many cost prohibitive things we couldn’t do it all,” Carr said. “We truly wanted to be in a position where we could put in green power and sustainable power to show families and children how important it was to recycle and reduce, but because of the cost prohibitions we weren’t able to do so. It really was sad.”

Nonetheless, Compass remained committed to being as green as possible, and increased insulation to offset heat loss and cooling loss was a feasible option.

“We’re looking at a 6,100-square-foot facility, and mitigating any type of energy loss was important to us,” Carr said. “We increased our insulation throughout the ceilings and the exterior walls.”

Compass is as paper-free as possible, and Carr suggested using software like Google Drive and even two monitors at one workstation to cut down on paper use.

“We also try to communicate electronically as much as we can,” she said. “We are really trying to make thoughtful, conscious choices, thinking, ‘What can we do to reduce our consumption?’ We can’t always be perfect about it, but let’s be thoughtful about it.”