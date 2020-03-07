Sunday is International Women’s Day, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and calling for gender equality.

“An equal world is an enabled world,” reads the International Women’s Day website. “…Equality is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue. Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive. A gender equal world can be healthier, wealthier and more harmonious — so what’s not great about that?”

I still hear from men and women that we already live in an equal world. True, many countries have made strides toward equality in the past century. As recently as the 1960s, an American woman could not report sexual harassment in the workplace, apply for a credit card or get a divorce without proving significant faults of her husband. So, compared to the baseline — women as men’s property — we are doing much better today. (I won’t tackle the countries in which women still are considered property.)

However, it is also true that American women earn less than their male peers today. Laws about women’s bodies are legislated by a Congress mostly of men. (Women make up just 23.7% of the legislative body.) We have yet to see a female president; in fact, from a diverse pool of Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, the emerging victors are two septuagenarian white men, one of whom will go on to face another septuagenarian white man.

While straight-up sexism does play a part for some individuals, I believe unconscious bias is the more significant issue. We all harbor these deep-seated beliefs of the ways of the world, built into us — also probably unconsciously — by well-meaning parents, teachers and, most of all, society.

Language may be a simple but strong way forward.

When Carrie Haderlie was working on “Year of Wyoming Women,” The Sheridan Press series counting down to the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2019, one of her subjects noted that women were not granted the right to vote and hold public office. Rather, the right was finally recognized.

“Lindsay Linton Buk…just told me this awesome little fact,” Carrie Haderlie wrote in an email. “Though, as we know, semantics aren’t little and words mean things!”

In recent election cycles, the discussion of women running for president has been largely different than that of the men. Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin and Elizabeth Warren were questioned respectively for their likability, intelligence and electability (not to mention their clothes, hair, makeup and voice).

Parents and teachers can start making a small difference with children. Language has a significant impact from our earliest stage of development. Instead of calling girls “pretty” and boys “strong,” we can emphasize non-gendered values that matter, such as kindness, intelligence and generosity.

So, as we celebrate International Women’s Day on this Sunday and beyond, let’s try to uproot our unconscious beliefs, one word at a time.