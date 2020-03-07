Love basketball, need help

Re: Music too loud

I really like college basketball and I try to make every game, but I wear two hearing aids. Although I can turn them down to half volume, it is still a little too loud. Why do they do play music at high volume?

In an institution of higher learning, do they realize what damage they are doing to their hearing? Get a doctor to do a hearing test at the ball game. Does the college not have appreciation of music? I sure would not call rap music.

I know what caused my hearing loss — a love of trap shooting with no ear protection. We, of course, did not realize we were hurting our hearing, but there are many program to point this out.

These young people in 30-40 years will find out how much their hearing has deteriorated. However, I’m taking business from the people who sell hearing aids.

I have pleaded with the operators to no avail to turn it down. How about a little help with this problem?

Mike Onstott

Sheridan