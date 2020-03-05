SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team travels to Gillette March 5-7 to compete in the 4A East regional tournament hosted at Thunder Basin High School.

The Broncs look to control the paint offensively and defensively to be successful.

The Broncs concentrated on the defensive side of the ball in the final three weeks of the season.

“I think it has helped us tremendously,” senior Gus Wright said. “We are not a team that can outscore teams like Thunder Basin or Cheyenne East so it is really important for us on the defensive end to keep those games low scoring.”

The Broncs have the best chance at winning games when they hold teams to less than 60 or 70 points, Wright said.

Head coach Jeff Martini said defensive success for the Broncs starts with keeping the ball out of the paint and forcing shots from the outside.

Senior Ethan Rickett said defense prevents teams from entering the paint by staying in front of the ball and denying any post-entry passes. Sheridan will also use half-court traps on defense to take control of the game.

Sheridan has done a good job of keeping opponents out of the paint but open 3s have hurt the Broncs, and the team needs to improve on closing out on shooters, Martini said.

Sheridan allowed the fourth lowest points per game in 4A during the regular season, averaging 54.3 points per game. Gus Wright was third and Sam Lecholat was seventh in blocks per game.

Martini said with Sheridan not being the most proficient offense, the team needs to play good defense to give themselves opportunities on offense. Scoring is important, but the Broncs need to stop the other team first.

Limiting turnovers will help the Broncs capitalize on their offensive opportunities, Martini said.

Sheridan ended the season averaging 61 points and 43.6% from the field per game. Both were ranked fifth in 4A.

Offensively, Sheridan needs to work the ball into the paint, Martini said. This needs to be done through driving into the paint or passing the ball to the posts, involving them in the offense.

Lecholat was fourth in points per game in 4A with 17.4 and Wright was sixth with 16.7 points per game.

Martini said outside shots will open up and Sheridan needs to capitalize on them when they do.

The Broncs are a good team when they are hot and making open shots, Rickett said.

The 4A East regional tournament will have no easy games, Martini said. Sheridan earned the No. 1 seed in their quadrant and face the No. 4 team from the South — Cheyenne South High School.

The top five teams in points per game for 4A — Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Campbell County and Sheridan — are from the East side of the state, along with the top three teams in shooting percentage — Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin.

Martini does not expect the stress of the tournament, tough field and potentially tight games to affect the players. Most of the team played in the tournament last season and know what to expect.

Rickett said the Broncs won the tournament last year and had to win three tight games to do so.

Wright said Sheridan has been in a lot of close games all season and handled them well.

The team experienced multiple games where teams were within two points of each other with just a minute left. Sheridan also had two games go into overtime, winning one of them.

The experience with close games will come in handy for the postseason, Wright said.

Sheridan faces Cheyenne South at noon on Thursday in Gillette.