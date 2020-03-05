SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School seniors Katie Ligocki and Mollie Morris became basketball teammates for the first time in third grade. The duo played on a traveling team coached by their current high school head coach and Ligocki’s father, Larry Ligocki.

Larry Ligocki said he has coached Morris and Katie Ligocki almost every season since third grade. Some years he was only there for games, but once the girls entered high school, he has been their coach.

Morris said the years spent playing basketball with Katie Ligocki allows them to understand how each other plays and have complete trust in one another. Morris has trust and understanding in Larry Ligocki’s discussions after spending years being coached by him.

Katie Ligocki and Morris are the only two seniors on the team. Other players from their grade stopped playing basketball as the years went on, but Ligocki and Morris kept their love for the sport. Ligocki said there are too many memories to recall a favorite one, but she will miss sharing the court with Morris.

Having a father and daughter share the court did not lead to any added issues with the team. Katie Ligocki said her dad seems like any other coach and she is treated the same as her teammates.

Larry Ligocki said he tries to make sure he treated his daughter like any other player. Ligocki made sure once he returned home, the coaching stopped.

Morris said Larry Ligocki was fair with every member of the team; if anything he yelled at his daughter more than others.

The Lady Broncs face the final guaranteed games of the season at the 4A East regional tournament hosted by Thunder Basin High School.

Sheridan had a less than ideal regular season, posting a 2-18 record. Now it is March, a fun and crazy time of the year, Larry Ligocki said. He tells his team crazy things happen in March.

“Tournament time is always fun. You will always see upsets; you look at the bracket play and you are always surprised by who moved onto the next bracket,” Ligocki said.

The team is not ready to be done playing and wants to have one more week of basketball, Katie Ligocki said.

Larry Ligocki said he expects the team will still play hard, just like they have all season. The only time he saw the wind come out of the team’s sails was the Saturday game against Laramie High School Feb. 15. The Lady Broncs experienced a tough loss the previous night to Cheyenne South and Ligocki knew the team was a little down on Saturday.

Sheridan still played hard against Laramie and bounced back the next week to have one of their strongest performances in a loss to Campbell County High School.

Larry Ligocki said Sheridan has shown perseverance this season and hopes it is a lesson the team can carry with them. Now is a time for the athletes to practice handling adversity.

Larry Ligocki’s said he believes the team enjoys spending time together and that is why they work hard every day. It is easy to be happy when everything is going well, but when things are not going well it is easier to blame others. He has not seen the Lady Broncs blame or chip at each other.

The team bought into the season motto of “all heart” and stayed confident in each other, Morris said. The team has heart for the game and heart for each other.

The Lady Broncs enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed from the North and faces Cheyenne East High School. The team needs to have good execution but they also need to have hope.

Larry Ligocki said the team needs to keep their heads up and hope alive. Teams plays better when there is still hope.

Sheridan is going to play hard the entire game, Katie Ligocki said. The Lady Broncs will maintain their hope and give it their best effort. Ligocki knows her final game could come in the tournament, so she wants to leave everything on the court.

Sheridan plays Cheyenne East at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.