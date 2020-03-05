By Daniel Bendtsen, Laramie Boomerang via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, has been named as the University of Wyoming’s next president. He is set to begin the job in July.

After an executive session on Wednesday morning, the board of trustees voted unanimously to give Seidel a three-year contract with an annual base salary of $365,000, a $60,000 housing allowance and a $50,000 contribution to a deferred compensation plan.

During his visit to campus last week, Seidel vowed not to use the UW job as “a stepping stone.”

“I’d expect to finish out my career here and have a long career,” Seidel said.

Seidel was one of three finalists who visited the university’s campus last week.

He was previously a finalist for the position of president at Boise State University in 2019.

The hiring of Seidel was followed by messages of welcome from state officials.

Gov. Mark Gordon said that, of all the candidates who applied for the job, Seidel “rose to the top.”

“Ed has demonstrated visionary leadership and brings a strong focus on economic development,” Gordon said in a statement. “His exceptional technical and scientific background will benefit the research efforts of a land grant university. I am excited. It is not often that a new governor gets the opportunity to work with a new university president at such a critical time in a state’s history.”

Jillian Balow, Wyoming’s superintendent for public instruction, is an ex officio member of UW’s board of trustees and participated in the interview with Seidel. Balow said the new president “aims high and that will fit well in Wyoming and at the University of Wyoming.”

“He brings a passion for STEM, the Arts, athletics and learning for all ages,” she said in a statement. “I am particularly enthusiastic about his knowledge and passion for K-12 Computer Science education and Wyoming’s Boot Up initiative. He will add value to the commitment that all Wyoming graduates are well prepared for tomorrow’s world.”

Boot Up Wyoming is an initiative to implement computer science in all Wyoming schools by 2022. During a visit to Laramie last week, Seidel specifically mentioned that initiative as an “impressive” model that Illinois is actually looking at for inspiration.

While the states are roughly 1,000 miles apart, Seidel has noted that Illinois and Wyoming have several similar qualities, like stagnant populations and, “if you filter our Chicago,” a strong agricultural culture, he said in Laramie last week.

Seidel has worked at the University of Illinois since 2014. He began as the director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, a center at the Urbana-Champaign campus that works on “national-scale cyberinfrastructure.”

While working there, he was among the original co-principal investigators for a supercomputing project called Blue Waters, a federally funded project that brought one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to Urbana-Champaign.

He was named to his current vice presidential role in 2017.

During his time in that post, he’s led the development of Chicago’s Discovery Partners Institute, a public-private research facility. Seidel’s transfer to Wyoming comes amid a pivotal time for that facility.

In February, Illinois’s governor announced that $500 million would be released for the Discovery Partners Initiative to have a permanent new home built.

While in his current job, Seidel’s also developed statewide Illinois Innovation Network, which aims to foster collaboration among colleges in the state, and also oversees several other university ventures.

Before going to Illinois, Seidel spent a little more than a year working in Moscow at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, where he worked on a collaboration between the Russian Federation and MIT to establish a new private university in Russia that focused on private partnerships and entrepreneurship.