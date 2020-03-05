SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:29 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Heights Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block West Alger Avenue 4:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 8:01 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:14 a.m.

• Harassment, Idaho Avenue, 8:46 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 10:08

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Thurmond Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Harassment, West Timberline Drive, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Animal found, Illinois Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 1:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, Frank Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 5:58 a.m.

• Found property, Sheridan Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Mental subject, Sugarland Drive, 3:11 p.m.

• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Mental subject, Shirley Cove, 4:06 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Animal dead, Brundage Lane, 4:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:45 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Avoca Place, 5:52 p.m.

• Shots, West Fifth Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Careless driver, Thurmond Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East 17th Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 9:06 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile post 35, 7:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 9:43 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Pennsylvania Avenue, Clearmont, 10:09 a.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:10 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Angela M. Fletcher, 31, Cascade, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Terry A. Larson, 33, Tacoma, Washington, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Douglas E. Paben, 46, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Wilis V. Parrish, 37, Manhattan, Kansas, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Devin A. Taylor, 20, Sheridan, interference with officer, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1