Justin Beasley to perform at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Inn will host a winter concert series on each Friday through April.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will offer a chance for dancing and fun at the inn, which is located at 856 Broadway St.

The following is the remaining schedule of performers for the series:

March 6 — Justin Beasley

March 13 — Tris Munsick

March 20 — Exit 53

March 27 — Top 10

April 10 — Band of Outlaws

April 24 — Justin Beasley

There is a $5 cover charge, though children 12 and younger get in for free.

Landon’s to offer free workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three workshops this weekend to help prepare for spring.

All three workshops are free and open to the public.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Landon’s production manager will lead a workshop on starting seeds indoors. Participants will learn about proper timing, care and techniques. Then, at 3 p.m., a workshop on pruning will allow participants to learn why, when, what and how to prune trees. The class will begin inside, then move outside, so participants should dress appropriately.

On Sunday, at 1 p.m., a certified arborist will lead a workshop on fruit trees.

Organizers encourage participants to pre-register by calling 307-672-8340.

Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Presentations to focus on ‘Living in Carnivore Country’

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials will host a “Living in Large Carnivore Country” workshop on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Story Branch Library and 1:30 p.m. at Sheridan County Fulmer Pubic Library.

The two-hour workshops will be led by WGFD Bearwise Coordinator and Large Carnivore Biologist Dustin Lasseter and is designed to increase participants’ awareness and understanding of bears, mountain lions and wolves. The program will feature information on large carnivore behavior and biology, safety and legal issues, how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter situation. Demonstrations of the proper use of bear spray and electric fencing will be presented.

The workshops are free and appropriate for all age levels.

The Story Branch Library is located at 20 N. Piney Road. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Daughters of the Nile to gather

SHERIDAN — Daughters of the Nile have organized a spaghetti supper and pie auction for Saturday at 6 p.m.

The cost for dinner is $12 per person; tickets are available at the door.

After dinner, a pie auction will take place.

The event will occur at the Kalif Shrine Center, located at 145 W. Loucks St. in Sheridan.