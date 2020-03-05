SHERIDAN — Aquila Theatre will perform in George Orwell’s “1984” on the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center stage March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, “1984” depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies.

“Big Brother” is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions. Imagined before the existence of computers, this dystopian future explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.

Tickets for the show cost $28.50 for adults, $25.50 for seniors and military members and $20.50 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.