SHERIDAN — Artists Darlene Reiter, Rebecca Rouseau, Edre Maier and Patti Ellis will exhibit artwork on the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s mezzanine in March.

The works will include watercolors, pastels, acrylics and mixed media.

A public reception will take place for the show March 10 from 5-7 p.m.

The group of women began creating art together in 2018; this is their second exhibition at the library.

The name of the exhibit reflects the abstract ideas and paintings that will be shown.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.