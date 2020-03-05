SHERIDAN — The third annual Early Childhood Children’s Festival will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Whitney Academic Center Atrium at Sheridan College.

The festival aims to bring together the early childhood education community in Sheridan County and raise awareness around the importance of rich, varied early childhood education experiences.

Saturday’s event will feature learning through play stations and is free to families with children up to 5 years old.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.