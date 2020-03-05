Divorces granted in February in 4th Judicial District Court (plaintiff v. defendant):
• Deborah Lydic v. Harold L. Lydic Jr., Feb. 13
• Rowdy Dean Branson v. Dylan Joslyn Branson, Feb. 20
• Kathleen A. Miller v. Emory E. Starkey, Feb. 27
Divorces granted in February in 4th Judicial District Court (plaintiff v. defendant):
• Deborah Lydic v. Harold L. Lydic Jr., Feb. 13
• Rowdy Dean Branson v. Dylan Joslyn Branson, Feb. 20
• Kathleen A. Miller v. Emory E. Starkey, Feb. 27
Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.