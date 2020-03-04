SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School qualified for the state tournament last year after a two-year hiatus from the tournament. The Eagles were sent home after the second day of competition.

Head coach Tyler Hanson said last season the team hoped to make the tournament and completed a regional run to qualify. This year, it was an expectation the team qualified for state with the goal to win the first-round game. The expectation has been met; now it is time for the team to accomplish the goal.

Hanson said the experience last year in huge for the team. He believes confidence is gained through repetition. The team knows what to expect and can enter the tournament with more confidence.

Senior Nick Summers said the team was nervous entering the tournament last season and believes the team will handle their nerves better the second time around.

Hanson said coaches from around the state told him once the team has been there once, the team will have more confidence in consecutive years.

Summers said the state tournament will be full of close games, just like the regional tournament was.

The Eagles won their first game of the 2A West regional tournament 53-30 over Wind River Feb. 27. The rest of the games were decided by five points or less Feb. 28-29.

Tongue River faced Wyoming Indian, the top-ranked 2A team in the state, Feb. 28 with the chance to earn a spot in the regional championships. The team lost 69-64 and faced a win or go home situation Feb. 29.

Hanson said a few more bounces their way would have changed the outcome of the game. The Eagles were able to keep up with the fast pace play of Wyoming Indian, featuring long passes and plenty of fastbreaks.

Tongue River then switched gears to win a grind-out game against Greybull High School 40-38, qualifying for state. Tongue Rive beat Kemmerer High School 54-51 to earn a third-place finish. The team played three games in roughly 18 hours, Hanson said.

Hanson said the team did a good job of handling close games all year long.

Senior Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk said the team remains positive when they are in a tight game.

Summers said bench hype and supporting each other is important when the team is in tight games. The team focuses and makes sure they hold their lead. The team won tight games to reach state with these methods.

“It is a really big accomplishment to get to state but we are not done yet; we still need to focus up,” Summers said.

Tight games come down to a few possessions and different players stepping up aid in tipping the scales in the team’s favor, Hanson said. Bear Don’t Walk had three 3s in the game and scored 13 of the team’s 40 points off the bench against Greybull to make a difference in the game.

Now that the Eagles reached state, all their focus is on the first game.

“I know it sounds cliché but you do not want to look ahead. You want to win that first game,” Hanson said.

Winning the first game pushes the team into the semifinals and from there, anything can happen, Hanson said. Focusing on one game at a time it what helped the Eagles earn a third-place finish and enter state as the No. 3 seed from the West.

Tongue River faces Southeast High School, the No. 2 team from the East in the first round.

Summers said Southeast applies a lot of pressure on defense and has a good offense.

Southeast has a high basketball IQ and finds the open man not matter where they are on the court, Bear Don’t Walk said.

The Eagles look to win the rebounding battle and take advantage of offensive rebounds, Hanson said. It will be a close game, and a few bounces in favor of either team will determine the game.

Hanson said he will try to make some adjustments to make sure the balance tips to them and the Eagles receive a few more bounces.

Tongue River plays Southeast noon on Thursday at Natrona County High School in Casper.