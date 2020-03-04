SHERIDAN — When the regular season finished, Big Horn High School boys basketball senior Quinn McCafferty’s filled statistical categories for 2A basketball.

McCafferty was first in 2A rebounds with 8.5 per game, second in steals with 3.1 per game, third in assists with 3.8 per game and eighth with 13.8 points per game.

“Obviously some of those things come from these guys making their shots and being able to play as a team. The ball finds my hands sometimes and it goes in but there are three games left and those stats do not mean anything without a state championship,” McCafferty said.

The competitive edge and coachability McCafferty possessed allowed him to become a leader for the Rams.

“Quinn is an all-around leader. He loves to compete whether it is football, basketball, baseball or playing Monopoly against his brothers during Thanksgiving. He plays everything he does to win,” head coach Mike Daley said.

McCafferty’s competitive edge spreads throughout the team and affects the teams he plays on, Daley said. He is going to give his best effort and will do what the coaches ask of him. Daley hopes the younger players noticed how McCafferty attempted everything the coaches asked of him at McCafferty’s highest level.

McCafferty is a coachable player, Daley said, as is everyone on the team this season.

The Rams won the 2A East regional tournament Feb. 29. The team earned a 2-4 record after the first two tournaments of the season. There were some ups and downs during conference play, but the team still has their best basketball ahead of them.

Senior Cutler Bradshaw said the upperclassmen meshed well together, while the freshman came a long way from the beginning of the season. It is crucial to play their best basketball of the season at state. Daley and assistant coach Lamont Clabaugh have pushed the team to be their best all year.

Big Horn freshmen contributed to the Feb. 28 win over Pine Bluffs. The 71-52 victory pushed the Rams into the regional championship and upset a team consistently ranked in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Poll, ending the season third on the list, the highest-ranked team from the East.

Daley said the team’s competitive edge showed against Pine Bluffs. Big Horn capitalized on positive offensive possessions, good shots and opportunities at the free-throw line.

Saturday was different story for the Rams, as they struggled early on and had to battle their way back into the game. Daley said the team had a never-give-up attitude all year long, proven mental toughness and will fight until the final buzzer sounds. The Rams took the lead with four seconds left to win the regional title, 35-33.

The coachability and competitiveness of the Rams will be needed in the final week of the season. Big Horn has no more easy games for the year, starting the state tournament against the No. 4 seed from the West, Kemmerer High School.

Daley said Kemmerer has four players 6-foot 4-inches or taller on their team, while the Rams have one freshman at that height.

Bradshaw said state is a fun experience, but it is all about winning. Big Horn has a lot of heart and just wants to win.

“We are not here to mess around; we know what we are here for… If you do not want to win, there is not a lot of point to be there,” Bradshaw said.

Big Horn plays Kemmerer 9 p.m. Thursday at Natrona County High School in Casper.