Every so often a night during the week gets jam packed with events you want to watch. For me, it was Syracuse’s last regular season game and Super Tuesday. That doesn’t leave a ton of room to make something out-of-this-world amazing.

Last week, Costco was running a sale on bone-in tenderloin pork chops. Fourteen of those suckers for $9.

The only problem I have with pork chops is that my wife hates them, which really limits the amount of times I get to enjoy one. Luckily, she bit down and ran with it with it for these.

The amazing thing about pork chops is just how truly cheap they are. You could feed a family of four in various ways all week on those pork chops and come out ahead. Only problem is, you have to love pork.

However, having almost no time to cook these plus enjoying the night’s events, I decided to air fry them and see how they turned out.

The simple answer is, amazing.

It only took about 15 minutes to cook five, three-quarter-inch pork chops to crispy perfection. I’m telling you, if you don’t have an air fryer, you should look into one. They do a let more than just French fries.

If you see a sale on pork chops and are low on time, try these out.

Crispy breaded pork chops

Olive oil spray

5 3/4-inch thick pork chops, fat trimmed

Kosher salt

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/3 cup crushed corn flakes crumbs

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/4 tsp sweet paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp black pepper

1. Preheat the air fryer to 400F for 12 minutes and lightly spray the basket with oil. Season pork chops on both sides with 1/2 tsp kosher salt.

2. Combine Panko, corn flakes crumbs, Parmesan cheese, 3/4 tsp kosher salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and black pepper in a large shallow bowl.

3. Place the beaten egg in another. Dip the pork into the egg, then crumb mixture. When the air fryer is ready, place the chops into the prepared basket and spray the top with oil.

4. Cook 12 minutes turning halfway, spraying both sides with oil.

5. Enjoy!