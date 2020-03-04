SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:02 a.m.

• RMA assist, West Burkitt Street and South Linden Street, 5:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:32 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• Child neglect, Spaulding Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Burglary from vehicle, West Works Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Harassment, Grinnell Plaza, 8:34 a.m.

• Battery cold, South Badger Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Brock Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Whittier Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue,

• Theft from vehicle, North Main Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Highland Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 3:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 3:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Park, 4:05 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Burglary from vehicle, Sheridan area, 4:37 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Burglary from vehicle, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

• Civil standby, North Main Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 8:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 9:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Welfare check, Trish Drive, 9:55 p.m.

• Fraud, Meade Creek Road, 5:11 p.m.

• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, mile marker 89, Ranchester, 8:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Michael R. Lindberg, 44, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Veronica J. Ruiz, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jerry T. Tapp, 78, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at

treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3