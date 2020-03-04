SHERIDAN — Auditions for the annual Stars of Tomorrow competition will take place March 11-12 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Started in 1946 when Kiwanian Edwin Hunter suggested a youth talent show, the contest is open to boys and girls in three categories — elementary school, junior high school and high school divisions. From those categories, first- through third-place winners receive a trophy and certificate.

An overall winner of the show is also chosen. That winner also receives a scholarship and the opportunity to compete at the district level and potentially the national level.

Auditions for the high school division will take place March 11, while the auditions for the younger age groups will take place March 12.

For more information or to register for auditions, email Sheridan Kiwanis at sheridankiwanis@gmail.com.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.