CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Board of Education voted to elect Sheridan Junior High School assistant principal Ryan Fuhrman as chairman, Max Mickelson as vice chair and Bill Lambert as treasurer Friday.

Fuhrman, who takes over from former board chairman Walt Wilcox, was the 2017 Wyoming Teacher of the Year. In his remarks, Fuhrman quoted 2019 Milken Award winner Brian Cox, principal at Johnson Junior High in Cheyenne.

“Brian Cox said that the key to success is relentless forward progress,” Fuhrman said. “I am encouraged that with all of the issues that we’re wrestling with that we [the SBE] have the ability to make some forward progress when we work hand-in-hand with the department and our teachers across the state.”

Gov. Mark Gordon attended the meeting to address the board and thanked them for their work to develop Computer Science standards.

“Your role is integral to education,” Gordon said. “And I ask, ‘How do we do this for Wyoming?’ Well, it all starts with you, so I thank you. I know the Computer Science standards were a heavy lift, and I commend you for all your hard work.”

Gordon also addressed the board on what he said he sees as a vital addition to Wyoming classrooms — the need for financial literacy education.

“The kids in those classes are already interested in business and want to be there,” Gordon said. “I’m interested in the kids who are interested in welding — career and technical education. Those are the kids who need to have some kind of financial education associated with the curriculum.”