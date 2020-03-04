SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan branch of the American Association of University Women have organized a panel discussion on “A Women’s Perspective on Leadership” Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell, Tongue River Valley Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride and Laurel Mildred, principal of Mildred Consulting, will discuss their viewpoints on women’s leadership in Sheridan County. Topics include leadership roles, gender bias, key lessons and recommendations on policies, practices and changes that will encourage and include more women in Sheridan County leadership roles.

The event will take place at Sheridan College, in Whitney Academic Center Room 153, which is to the right once you enter the building from the west. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.