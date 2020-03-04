By Ellen Fike, Rawlins Times via Wyoming News Exchange

RAWLINS — It’s been close to 30 years since Medicine Bow has had a police department.

Since then, the town has relied on law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area, such as Hanna and Rawlins, to help when needed.

But although the officers want to do everything they can to keep people in the county safe, there’s only so much they can do if they’re miles away and response is needed immediately.

“In the past when the town has needed response, we’re not always close by,” Hanna Marshal Jeff Neimark said. “The town needed someone who was readily available and can provide services to the community.”

Since October, a hiring board comprised of Medicine Bow town officials, Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal and Neimark have been working together to hire a new police chief, the first one in the community in decades. Medicine Bow Mayor Sharon Biamon reached out to Neimark specifically because of his extensive knowledge regarding running smaller law enforcement agencies. With the new wind energy projects in the area creating jobs, Neimark and the hiring board expected many people coming into the town that holds fewer than 300 people.

With this influx, they wanted to find a candidate who would be prepared for the small town life, but one where work still needed to be done. The time spent on the hiring board meant not only looking at candidates, but preparing an entire office for the new chief once they arrived.

The board found a company in Salt Lake City to lease a police vehicle and install the required equipment, ordered radios and other furnishings and obtained required radio frequencies. Neimark mentioned that the board even has purchased a house for the new chief to live in.

“I believe the town has been very smart in the way they’ve approached hiring a new chief,” he said. “Buying a house was thinking outside of the box, because it shows this employee that the town cares about his well-being and wants them to stay.”

While the new chief will be the only officer in town for the time being, there is a possibility that more positions could be added to the department in the future. Neimark said that the hiring board discussed this possibility and expect the new chief to assess what the town needs after some time in the position.

Like Neimark, the new Medicine Bow chief will also be a marshal, a term used in the frontier days to describe the head of law enforcement.

Ultimately, the hiring board decided on recently retired California Highway Patrol Trooper David Ridge as the new chief. Neimark believed that Ridge was beginning in the position this week, but couldn’t say for sure.

Calls placed to Biamon went unreturned as of press time. Neimark praised Ridge’s responses and demeanor during the interview process, also touting the former trooper’s 25 years of experience as one of the reasons the board decided on him.

“We’re really excited for Medicine Bow to have such a great person who also has such a great background,” he said. “David has a bachelor’s and master’s degree; he has exceptional training experience; he’s always wanted to be a police chief somewhere, so I think it’s going to be a great working relationship with him.”

Neimark expects that while law enforcement will be a portion of Ridge’s job in Medicine Bow, the new marshal will provide various types of community services, such as animal control or responding to life alerts

“When you’re a small agency, this is a neat position to be in,” he said. “You can provide extra services to people who don’t always have it. A lot of times, you’re trying to provide resources to people and helping them get in touch with services they need. It’s a very rewarding job.”