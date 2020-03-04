By Greg Johnson, Gillette News Record via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — A Campbell County School District trustee is apologizing for sharing a Facebook post that prompted a strongly worded complaint from a former district teacher.

Linda Bricker shared a post Saturday that featured a photograph of former Democratic presidential nominee candidate Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband at a campaign event. The caption to the post says that “parents in America are struggling to explain President Trumps behavior” then pointing out that Buttigieg, who is gay, also displays inappropriate behavior for children to see.

In a letter sent to Superintendent Alex Ayers, Bricker and her fellow school trustees, Trey Sutherland calls Bricker out for what he calls “blatant discriminatory remarks on yet another marginalized community — the LGBTQ community — on social media.”

He writes that she “has a history of uploading social media posts that are aimed at further oppressing certain populations that are already feeling unwelcome in Gillette because of people like her.”

Because Bricker is an elected official and sits on the school board, she should be held accountable to not show a bias against LBGTQ students or their issues, he said in a phone interview.

Because the school district has a broad anti-discrimination policy in place, trustees should reflect that publicly, Sutherland said.

Responding to Sutherland’s letter, Bricker posted an apology to her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been brought to my attention that my recent post was very offensive!” she wrote. “I want to give a public apology to everyone I offended. I mindlessly hit ‘share’ not even thinking of the firestorm it would create. I am so sorry for my inept thoughtlessness and hope you will accept my apology. I am deleting my Facebook accounts and will no longer be posting. Again, I am very sorry and will for this day forth use wiser judgment. It truly has been a huge mistake!”

A phone message left for Bricker wasn’t returned as of the time of this posting. Attempts to reach Ayers and other trustees were unsuccessful.

After seeing Bricker’s apology, Sutherland said he appreciated it, but that he believes she also should resign from the school board. That’s because while she apologized for one offensive post, he said she has a history of sharing and expressing discriminating views through social media.

She has shared other posts that target Buttigieg, along with one that depicts Bernie Sanders as part of the Holocaust and one that compares Sanders to Hitler. Not all of her posts are controversial. Bricker also shares posts that reflect her Christian faith and show support for patriotism, the military and first-responders.

“I’m surprised she (apologized) so quickly and it might be a step in the right direction; however, I think the real harm is still what she believes and how she’s going to use her beliefs when she’s ultimately making decisions on the school board,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland, who is gay and now lives in Washington state, said he taught for four years in the Campbell County School District. He said expressing anti-gay views discourages LGBTQ students from bringing their concerns to trustees or administrators.

“I still think the school board isn’t a place for her to be,” he said. “We need leaders who are willing to speak up for those marginalized students and I don’t think she’s going to do that.”

The response to Bricker’s apology on her Facebook page was a mix of support for the school trustee and for Sutherland’s position.

“Linda, I’d like to accept your apology, but since you have posted other previous posts which target LGBTQ, Muslims and immigrants, it’s hard to think this was a mistake,” posted Stacie Sumner McDonald.

“Linda, I back you 100% and don’t you dare cave to people who do not share your conservative values,” wrote Jodi Williamsen. “Stay true to your morals and to God. You have just as much of a right to your opinion as they do.”