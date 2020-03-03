SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Fuel spill, 100 block East Montana Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 300 block West Brundage Street

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Poplar Trail, 10:09 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 10:56 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 7:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

• Alarm, South Gould Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bungalow Village Lane, 8:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:27 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 11:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:02 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Gould Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Littering, East Montana Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Whitney Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Accident, West Burkitt Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Found property, South Carlin Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Accident delayed, West Works Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Animal injured, Canfield Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Missing person, Long Drive, 8:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 8:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:39 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Alarm; burglar, Home Ranch Circle, 9:32 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 6:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Veronica J. Ruiz, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lonnie R. Schedlbauer, 55, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rachelle L. Woody, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6