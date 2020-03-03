Latin guitar trio to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — JRH Acoustic Latin Guitar Trio will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The trio — comprised of Jose Roberto Hernandez, Manuel Constancio and Fernanda Bustamante — uses guitar, violin and vocal arrangements to transport audiences.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Wine Fest set for March 6

SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association recently announced Wine Fest tickets are now on sale at www.downtownsheridan.org.

Join the nonprofit organization for a roaring good time as it celebrates the 20th annual Wine Fest on Friday from 6-9 p.m. The evening’s theme centers around the Roaring ‘20s — Glitz, Glamour and Giggle Water. It will be an evening full of more than 100 wines, beers and spirits, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres.

Between tastings, ticket holders will have the opportunity to bid on unique items in a silent auction or play games. Attendees are highly encouraged to get dolled up in all their best glamour.

This fundraiser helps DSA sponsor events such as Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market and Sheridan in Bloom. These events create a community stronghold where people can come together to celebrate life in Sheridan. Along with events, the Historic District Promotions Committee continues to create year-round shop local campaigns. These campaigns incentivize the community to frequent the businesses downtown. All funds raised from Wine Fest benefit ongoing efforts to revitalize and preserve the downtown district.

Wine Fest will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 45 W. Brundage St.

SAGE opens call for art

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts is now accepting submissions for its 10th annual National Juried Show.

All artists residing in the U.S. may enter work to be considered in all mediums except photography. All work must be original and created within the last five years.

Awards will be given for Best of Show, first through third place and People’s Choice.

All submissions and entry fees are due by 11:59 p.m. April 13. Artists will be notified by April 30 if their artwork is selected. The show will open at SAGE May 28 and an awards reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. June 4. The show will close July 11.

John W. Taft will serve as this year’s juror. Taft studied design and art at Rochester Institute of Technology, and then at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena,California. His work took him from Los Angeles to Minneapolis and then to New York City where he worked as a designer and art director for a number of design groups and television networks.

For more information on how to submit work for the show, see artinsheridan.com.