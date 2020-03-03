SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Department of Music will present three events this week. All events will be held at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College and are free and open to the public.

On Friday, Jazz at Sheridan College will present a concert featuring Mardi Gras, blues, funk and big band swing music at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. The audience will enjoy a premiere of Nancy Crabb’s composition “Second Street Blues” among other selections.

Sarah Herbert of the University of Wyoming will give an open masterclass on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the instrumental rehearsal studio at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. Herbert, a trumpet professor at the University of Wyoming, will present on topics including brass fundamentals, sound production, intonation, breathing, range and how to develop strong practice habits.

Finally, on Sunday at 4 p.m. the Sheridan College Symphony Band and Brass Ensembles will present a concert in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. The concert will feature the SC Concert Brass Ensemble performing Eric Whitacre’s beautiful composition “October”; Don Cherni’s transcription of Tchesnocov’s “Salvation is Created” by the SC Trombone Choir; SC Symphony Band performing music by David Holsinger, Ron Nelson, John Philip Sousa and J.S. Bach.; and Peter Meechan’s “Song of Hope” with Herbert on trumpet.

For more information about this and upcoming events at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, see whitneyarts.org or call 307-675-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.