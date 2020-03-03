I laughed.

I cried.

I reminisced.

The Sheridan High School drama club’s performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” closely rivaled that of any musical I’ve seen on the big stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The WYO holds the top standard for Sheridan theatrics, and the young thespians taking the SHS stage wowed me and a doting audience on their opening night of the Broadway version of a fairytale classic last Thursday.

Each actor and actress onstage expressed confidence and passion through their roles, especially that of Marie, Madame and Sebastian. Vocals were clear, on pitch and audible despite a large stage and no individual microphones. Maybe its my bad memory of my 112-person high school’s attempt at “Oklahoma” my senior year that placed the bar so low, or maybe Sheridan’s truly exceptional performance blew those expectations to pieces.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Crazy Marie, played by the eloquent Madisyn Danforth, ahead of her attending All-State Choir in January. I recognized the fervor onstage as matching what I experienced during the interview with her. It is obvious — through a one-on-one conversation and through her acting — Danforth has a passion for singing and always presenting her best.

Ado Annie was the part given to me in “Oklahoma,” so naturally I’m partial to the funny supporting actors. While Madame and Sebastian had me rolling and clapping throughout the performance, it was Marie’s pensive words that deepened the experience.

Several lines from “Cinderella” stood out. Yes, these quotes could be taken at face value adding mysticism and magic to a well-known fairytale. Or, one can take them off stage and use them to inspire others and ones self in the real, everyday world. A few that I’ve put in my back pocket are:

“Just remember to keep your head up, because as long as you do, nothing can stand in the way of your dreams.”

“Well, let me put it this way. Too many people in this world are just sitting around, wishing for something to happen, and they’ll never do anything about it.”

“Don’t wait for everything to be perfect. Just go! The only one stopping you is you, dear.”

“Go forth in the name of every girl who has ever wanted to attend a royal ball in a beautiful dress! In the name of every girl who’s ever wanted to change the world she lived in, go with the promise of possibility!”

The cast will perform for one final weekend with the lights dimming at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Don’t miss it, as inspiration is everywhere you choose to look.

“Impossible things are happening every day!”