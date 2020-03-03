SHERIDAN — Due to inadequate space, Absaroka, Inc. Head Start serves only 35% of the families for which they receive funding.

About 25 families exist in Sheridan who should theoretically have a child enrolled in Head Start but do not. This is because 14 families max out the current location at the Train Depot. There is one classroom, one bathroom, no kitchen and no playground.

“We’ve been without a permanent home for four years,” said Head Start director Amber Clark. Clark explained that finding a building meeting their stringent fire code and child care regulations has proved challenging.

“Nothing would work without major renovations,” Clark said.

In the summer of 2018, Head Start decided its only option was to build, so staff applied for a federal grant that would cover the cost of constructing a future building.

“We had to prove as part of our application [for the grant] that our search had been exhaustive for a suitable facility,” Clark said.

Sheridan Head Start has been tentatively designated nearly a $2 million grant to construct a new building.

“A piece of the application is to have a plan for where to build,” Clark said. “We are negotiating the lease with the Office of the General Counsel and the landlord attorneys right now.”

Although the grant funds are reserved for Sheridan Head Start, they will not be released until the land is secured. Technically, the grant could be rescinded if a purchasing or lease agreement for land cannot be obtained. No time limit was provided by Head Start staff when asked.

In this event, Clark said they would “diligently seek another lot to purchase and then submit a revised application [for the grant].”

If the federal grant is disbursed, Head Start has another challenge of matching 20% of the grant over time.

Monica Granger, Sheridan Head Start’s center supervisor, said they do not currently have a specific plan for fundraising, but they do have a few ideas and have already received some donations.

“We have lots of parents who are passionate about the program who want to help,” Clark said.

Clark remains optimistic the land will be secured but explained that, if land were not procured, then funds raised by community dollars would be earmarked for land acquisition in the future.

“We have stringent fiscal policies. [The donations] would not become discretionary funds,” Clark said.

In terms of contingencies of the grant, the 20% match, the land obtainment and when the designated funds might be released, Clark says she anticipates some confusion within the community.

“I’m sure there will be some misinformation floating around because it’s a complicated process. I expect some of that,” Clark said.

Head Start receives enough funding for 36-40 families. Since inadequate building space limits them to serving 14 families, most unused money is reallocated to the 10 other Head Starts in Wyoming that Clark oversees. Unfortunately, a chunk of the funding must be spent on daily catering at the Sheridan Head Start, as there is no kitchen within the building.

“The catering is extremely expensive,” Clark said.

Granger explained that Head Start supports all developmental areas, including social-emotional learning.

“It’s a quality preschool. We have all the checks and balances to make sure we’re providing quality care,” Granger said.

Amy Beld, a teacher aide at Head Start, wants people to know that Head Start offers more than just an educational component.

“We serve the families, as well, because we understand that families are their child’s first and best teacher,” Beld said. “We know that whatever we can do to support the family will positively impact the child. We really get to know the families and find ways to support them.”

Currently, Head Start has 11 children on the waitlist. The staff believes having to turn away families creates issues for elementary schools since more students will not be ready for kindergarten. Beld stressed how the needs of Head Start families cannot be overlooked.

“I think people are very unaware of how many low income and homeless families there are in Sheridan. People are shocked to find that we have homeless children in our program every year,” Beld said.

The staff agrees capitalizing on the grant will improve Head Start’s community effectiveness.

“We’re doing the best we can to get the building. It’s very much dependent on the federal government process. It’s frustrating at times and very slow, but we’re committed to keeping Head Start in Sheridan,” Clark said.