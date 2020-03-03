SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s pay-as-you-throw program is two-thirds through its pilot program, and results indicate slight changes in citizen disposal behaviors.

The pay-as-you-throw pilot program began Nov. 1, 2019, and continues until April 30. Before the start date, city staff collected baseline data for two months to best track habits of 781 city trash collection customers along Big Horn Avenue to the Woodland Park Subdivision.

The city exchanged 300-gallon containers for smaller options, chosen by individual customer. Out of the 781 households, 49.8% chose the largest trash receptacle option at 95 gallons; 26.1% chose 65-gallon receptacles and 24.1% opted for the smallest, 35-gallon bin. The city incentivized customers with larger rebates for smaller bin sizes with hopes household members would utilize curbside recycling.

Based on those tallies compared to trash collection with the new bins and recycling bins provided to each participating household, collection times doubled on routes where 300-gallon trash was replaced, and 7.5% of waste thrown in the garbage bins are recyclable items that could have been diverted from waste to recycling.

Overall waste dropped 3 tons per week on average, but oddly recycling has not increased, Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.

“Recycling has actually been a little bit less than what it was during the baseline months,” Roberts said. “We’re still two-thirds of the way through and we’ll see how that vets out the rest of the way.”

Additional costs to the city compared to benefits seen by way of diversion through a potentially permanent pay-as-you-throw program in the future is yet to be determined.

“All this plays into cost benefit of, if you want to look at it from that perspective, what’s going to be the additional cost to provide this program based on what we’re seeing from the pilot — we’d have to project that city-wide — and then what is the benefit that we’d see by way of diversion?” Roberts said.

Roberts will present final results and an answer to the cost benefit for the city at the May 11 council meeting. Those participating in the pilot program will receive reminders of the program, then surveys to be completed between April 13 and 30. The pilot concludes April 30 and city staff will compile results of the test and surveys.