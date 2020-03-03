SHERIDAN — House Bill 84, “Food freedom amendments,” passed unanimously through the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee in the Wyoming Legislature Monday. The amendments were strongly supported by Sheridan County food producers including Papa Joe’s Produce and Cross E Dairy, which asked consumers to contact their legislators in support of the bill before it entered committee.

HB84 amends the Wyoming Food Freedom Act to allow shelf-stable, non-potentially hazardous products like home-produced jams, coffee beans and salts to be sold through a third-party or at a retail location. Currently, local producers are required to sell their goods directly to an informed consumer — one who is aware they are buying food that has not been subject to federal inspection and regulation standards.

Wyoming hosts some of the most lenient food regulations in the U.S. under the state’s Food Freedom Act, passed in 2015, which is intended to support home-based products, farmer’s markets and a direct producer-consumer environment, according to the American Legislative Exchange Council. Papa Joe’s said the amendments would allow product sales to spread across more market platforms and improve convenience for consumers, in a Facebook post March 1.

Under the proposed amendments, the definition of a producer protected under the Act would be amended to a person who produces less than a quarter of a million individual products and makes less than $500,000 in gross revenue annually.While many vendors will likely consider passing the amendments a win, some who produce what the legislature defines “potentially hazardous foods,” like dairy and meat, will not see any changes to their sales avenues if the bill makes it all the way through the budget session.

HB84 supports a variety of local food vendors but does nothing to encourage more raw milk sales, Cross E Dairy owner Christine Hampshire said in a public letter distributed at the Sheridan Farmer’s Market at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping Saturday.

“Although there is no improvement for my particular area of production, I see this as an opportunity for many local food producers and possibly a stepping stone for something better for raw milk sales in the future,” she wrote.

Hampshire said she has heard from customers that consuming her raw milk has counteracted dairy intolerances and digestive issues and improved overall health. While acknowledging the risks associated with improperly handled food (regulated or not), she said risks from consuming locally-produced foods and raw milk are often exaggerated. Hampshire said Monday morning she is grateful for Wyoming’s food freedoms — especially compared to other states — and HB84 is a great improvement.

According to the most recently available data from the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming saw 34 illness outbreaks in 2017, including three foodborne outbreaks and 31 person to person. While no cases were reported in Sheridan County, the foodborne outbreaks resulted in 23 illnesses and four hospitalizations in the state in 2017. For multistate outbreaks, 10 Wyoming residents — of the 1,120 nationwide — were determined to have contracted salmonella through contact with baby poultry.

If a product negatively impacts a person’s health, a consumer is unlikely to purchase it again, Manchester St. Coffee owner Matt Egging said. Word of mouth can destroy a business, which provides a strong economic incentive to produce safe, quality products. Egging said Saturday many Sheridan vendors were worried the bill would be killed in Committee and encouraged friends, family and customers to reach out to their legislators in support of HB84.

Papa Joe’s owner Joe Wesnitzer said his overarching goal in sponsoring the bill is to improve consumer access and meet the growing demand for locally-produced food. Wesnitzer said he did not expect the bill to make it this far in the budget session and he will be lobbying for more sponsorship in the House and Senate next year. Collaborating with milk producers and legislators to appropriately address dairy is an ongoing process. Meat is less of a concern because if the meat is state or USDA-inspected, selling through a third-party retailer is not an issue, he said.

Adam Bunker, Wesnitzer’s business partner, said when HB84 was moving through the House, he asked legislators to consider expanding the bill to provide the same coverage for potentially hazardous food producers as non-potentially hazardous, with reasonable considerations for consumer safety. When the suggestion was rejected, Bunker said they shifted strategy to hopefully walk away from the budget session with at least a partial win.

Discussion in the House Committee of the Whole included concerns about labeling, Bunker said — that even if homemade food was properly labeled as “not inspected,” consumers wouldn’t pay attention or understand the implication. Other legislators expressed concern over the potential for larger companies to take advantage of the Food Freedom Act, hence the cap on annual revenue and number of products, he said.

In a search for the true economic impact of the Wyoming Food Freedom Act, Bunker conducted an independent analysis of consumer spending based on U.S. Census Bureau data and the 2017 consumer expenditure report. An economist who checked the data agreed: Wyoming households spend about $1 billion per year on groceries in the state, though most of that food is produced out of state.

Bunker said in that context, supporting HB84 is not only about supporting producers but also about keeping more money circulating in the state economy, in line with the state strategy for economic diversification.