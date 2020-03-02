• Join local artist Ginger Morris and Fun Department’s Lisa Wells to play with watercolors and stencils to create tape paintings March 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. for a $2 suggested contribution in the art studio. The class holds a maximum of 10 participants, so sign up by March 2.

• Jane Black will lead a springtime felting fiber class for a suggested $2 contribution March 10 from 1-3 p.m. in the art studio. All experience levels are welcome and all materials are provided. The class holds a maximum of 10 participants, so sign up by March 9.

• Bobbi Whisler will host an artist reception show and sale at The Hub March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in the tech nook. Her art show will continue from March 11-13 in the tech nook.

• Come enjoy the snow at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in the Bighorn Mountains March 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some equipment is available through the Wyoming Wilderness Association, so let the front desk know when you register by March 9. Bring a lunch and carpooling will meet in the lobby.