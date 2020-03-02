Jenny Tribley is the volunteer and community education coordinator for the Hub on Smith.

SHERIDAN — Every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the population of the United States is counted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community, mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Additionally, Census data is used in determining funding to communities for hospitals, schools, new roads, fire departments, school lunch programs, and services for families, older adults and children as well as other critical programs and services.

Everyone living in the United States is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census. Getting a complete and accurate census count is critically important. That’s why your response is required by law. If you do not respond, the U.S. Census Bureau will follow up in person to collect your response.

And while you are required by law to participate, the Census Bureau is also required by law to protect your answers. Your responses are used only to produce statistics. The Census Bureau does not disclose any personal information.

By April 1, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. You will have three options for responding:

• Online (computers or mobile devices)

• By phone

• By mail

The Hub on Smith is passionate about the importance of the Census. We will provide assistance to anyone needing help responding to the 2020 Census starting April 1 and every Wednesday during the month of April from 1-3 p.m.

You may notice census takers in your neighborhood this year. This is a normal part of conducting the census. Your information is such an important part of the 2020 Census, that if you haven’t responded on your own, the Census Bureau may send census takers to help make sure you are counted.

If someone visits your home to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

The U.S. Census Bureau is committed to making the 2020 Census quick, easy and safe for all participants. It is important to know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census.

Additionally, they will never ask for your Social Security number, your bank account or credit card numbers or money or donations. The Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party.

The 2020 Census is more than a population count. It’s an opportunity to shape the future of our community. For more information on the 2020 Census visit www.2020Census.gov.