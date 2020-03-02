Rams win regional title, earn No. 1 seed for state

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School boys basketball team won the 2A East regional tournament Saturday over Southeast High School. The tournament was held in Torrington.

The Rams had to defeat Pine Bluffs High School Friday night to reach the title game. Big Horn won the game against Pine Bluffs 71-57.

The Rams trailed 21-14 after the first quarter but entered halftime with a 37-34 lead. Big Horn had a 50-44 lead entering the fourth quarter and outscored Pine Bluffs 21-7 in the final quarter to win the game.

Quinn McCafferty led the team with 18 points followed by Carson Bates with 15 points.

Big Horn defeated Southeast 35-33 in the championship game.

The Rams trailed 12-4 after the first quarter and trailed 15-13 at halftime after only surrendering three points in the second quarter. Teams were tied 25-25 entering the final quarter of play.

Carson Bates led the team with 12 points.

Big Horn faces Kemmerer High School at 9 p.m. Thursday. The game is hosted at Natrona County High School.

Eagles finish third in 2A West

DAYTON — Tongue River High School boys basketball team finished third in the 2A West regional tournament held in Riverton.

The Eagles lost to Wyoming Indian High School on Friday night 69-64.

Tongue River was led by Nick Summers with 19 points.

The Eagles defeated Greybull High School 40-38 to qualify for the state tournament.

Tongue River trailed 6-2 after the first quarter and trailed 14-13 at halftime. TR was down 27-25 before outscoring Greybull 15-9 in the final quarter.

Summers led the team with 16 points.

The Eagles defeated Kemmerer 54-51 to earn the No. 3 seed in the state tournament.

TR gained a 16-14 lead after the first quarter and entered halftime with a 30-24 lead. The Eagles led 41-38 entering halftime.

Braden McCafferty led the team with 16 points followed by Summers with 12 points.

Tongue River faces Southeast High School at 12 p.m. Thursday. The game is hosted at Natrona County High School.

Lady Rams barely miss state

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School girls basketball team lost to Niobrara High School 54-53 Saturday in double overtime, ending the team’s season.

The Lady Rams trailed 9-4 after the first quarter and entered halftime down 20-11. After trailing 35-19 entering the fourth quarter the Lady Rams scored 21 points to tie the game at 40-40, forcing overtime.

Both teams scored eight points in overtime to force a second overtime, where Lusk outscored Big Horn 8-6 to win the game.

Big Horn ends the season with a 10-14 record.

Broncs defeat Mustangs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys basketball team defeated Natrona County High School 58-45 Friday night.

The Broncs face Cheyenne South High School 12 p.m. Thursday for the first round of the 4A East regional tournament hosted by Thunder Basin High School.

Lady Broncs fall to Natrona

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball team lost to Natrona County High School 73-49 Friday night.

The Lady Broncs face Cheyenne East High School Thursday for the first round of the 4A East regional tournament hosted by Thunder Basin High School.

Generals fall on road

SHERIDAN —Sheridan College men’s basketball team lost on the road to Central Wyoming College 92-76 Saturday, ending its season.

The Generals trailed 38-37 at halftime and were outscored 54-39 in the second half.

JoVon McClanahan led the team with 18 points followed by Marcus Stephens.

The Generals end the season with a 19-12 record.

Hawks swept by Icedogs

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks lost games to the Bozeman Icedogs Friday and Saturday.

The Hawks lost 4-3 on Friday night, giving Bozeman the Frontier Division title.

Bozeman scored the only goal in the first period but Stepan Ruta tied the game in the second period. The Icedogs retook the lead with a goal, and Jacob Cummings tied the game again. The Icedogs tried to pull away again but Logan Syrup tied the game with 1:16 left in the game. Bozeman scored with 15 seconds left on the clock to win the game.

James Downie had 26 saves in the game.

The Hawks lost 5-2 on Saturday with goals coming from Syrup and Billings. The Hawks had a 2-1 lead in the first after tailing 1-0 early in the game. The Icedogs tied the game before the end of the quarter and scored twice in the second and once in the third to win.

Luke Fundator had 29 saves in the game.

Sheridan receives a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Lady Panthers’ season ends

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team had their season come to a close after losing to Rock River High School 46-37 Saturday.