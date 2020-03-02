SHERIDAN — Since he was 5 or 6 years old, Hayden Crow dreamed about winning a state title. Crow grew up watching the state matches from the top of the stands at the Casper Event Center.

Crow lost in the 138-pound bracket championship match his sophomore season 2-0. A year later, Crow once again wrestled for a state title, this time coming away with a win by fall in 5 minutes, 20 seconds over Evanston’s Rigden Wagstaff Saturday.

Crow said he remembers like it was yesterday being a kid in the stands with a dream of winning a title.

“There are no words you can put in to explain it… It is unreal,” Crow said.

Crow was in disbelief following the match because of the journey he went through to reach the title match.

Crow sustained an injury during football season that kept him from wrestling for 16-18 weeks. Head coach Tyson Shatto said Crow came back over halfway through the season. He moved up to 170 pounds after wrestling the previous two seasons at 132 pounds and 138 pounds.

“It was hard. I do not know if I ever could be here. My goal was just to make it to state and hopefully place high. To go out and win it in a pretty good 170 bracket, it means so much and shows what hard work can do for you,” Crow said.

Crow said the heavier weight class allowed him to slow down the pace and take control of the match instead of going against the speed of a wrestler in the lower weight classes. The slower pace prevented his missed conditioning from being a big factor.

Crow recorded 15 matches on the season entering Saturday’s bout, while Wagstaff had 45 matches of experience. Shatto said this gave little time for Crow to adjust his offense to the new weight class.

Crow said he had to use his wrestling smarts to win matches. Wagstaff was one of the largest wrestlers he had ever faced.

The coaches knew what Wagstaff was going to do and told Crow what to watch for. This gave him the right mindset and he knew how to move during the match to set up the victory.

Shatto said in championship matches, both guys are giving their best effort and someone needs to step up to make something happen. Unfortunately, there is always a loser in the match.

Crow walked away with a championship, while teammates Hunter Goodwin and Reese Osborne lost in their respective bracket championships. Both are juniors for the SHS wrestling team.

Goodwin faced Green River High School’s Kade Flores in the 126-pound bracket championship. Both wrestlers earned an escape in the match, tying the score at 1-1. Flores took Goodwin down in the final seconds of the match. Following the takedown, the wrestlers reset with 1 second left on the clock. Goodwin escaped but Flores came away with the victory.

Reese Osborne, who won the 113-pound bracket his freshman season, faced Kelly Walsh High School’s Jace Palmer at 132s, who was attempting to win his fourth title in his high school career.

Osborne and Palmer battled back and forth and were tied 7-7 entering the final 20 seconds of the match. Palmer scored two points on a takedown and Osborne escaped a short time later. Once Osborne was free, he had four seconds on the clock. Palmer evaded Osborne to win the match 9-8.

Shatto said there positives from the weekend. State is a tournament with higher expectations and a lot of emotions. He is going to focus on the positive aspects of the tournament.

The Broncs had 21 wrestlers compete in the tournament, including 14 freshmen and sophomores. Shatto said the younger wrestlers did a good job of remaining poised and ignoring distractions.

Sheridan has 19 of those wrestlers available to return next year, which Shatto said is big for the team. If they hope to compete at a higher level next year, they will need to manage the tournament better. The team saw what good preparation allowed them to accomplish this season. The team needs to be poised, able to execute and be unflappable.

Preparation has to start from day one and build to the state tournament, Shatto said.

State champion wrestlers help lead the team and are beneficial to have in a wrestling room, Shatto said. Younger members can aspire to the champion’s achievements. Their experience can help guide the younger wrestlers to reach their own goals. Leaders are built through champions, Shatto said.

Crow joins Osborne as an individual state champion in the SHS wrestling room.

Sheridan ended sixth in 4A, scoring 156 team points. Kelly Walsh repeated as the 4A state champions with 211 points, narrowly edging out Green River High School, who had 208.5 points.

A clerical error from Friday originally had Green River winning the title, but a correction following the event led to Kelly Walsh winning the state title.

Sheridan High School results:

Kolten Powers was 2-2 in the 106-pound bracket.

Landon Wood was 3-2 in the 106-pound bracket and finished fifth, earning the team 13 points.

Rudy Osborne was 2-2 in the 113-pound bracket and earned the team five points.

Cole Hansen was 0-2 in the 120-pound bracket.

Dawson Goss was 1-2 in the 120-pound bracket at state.

Hunter Goodwin was 3-1 in the 126-pound bracket and earned the team 23.5 points.

Reese Osborne was 3-1 in the 132-pound bracket and earned the team 20 points.

Colson Coon was 3-2 in the 145-pound bracket and finished fourth, earning the team 14 points.

Damien Detavernier was 0-2 in the 152-pound bracket.

Brock Steel was 3-2 in the 160-pound bracket and finished fourth, earning the team 16 points.

Hayden Crow was 4-0 in the 170-pound bracket and earned the team 27.5 points.

Ashton Wagenor was 1-2 in the 170-pound bracket.

Chris Larson was 1-2 in the 182-pound bracket and earned the team three points.

Quinton Mangus was 1-2 in the 182-pound bracket.

Jim Strobbe was 0-2 in the 195-pound bracket.

Gage Kirschner was 1-2 in the 195-pound bracket and earned two points.

Ethan Johnson was 3-2 in the 220-pound bracket and placed fourth, earning the team 14 points.

Aiden Fronek was 0-2 in the 220-pound bracket.

Ryan Steiner was 0-2 in the heavyweight bracket.

Justin Vela was 3-2 in the heavyweight bracket, placing fourth, earning 16 points.