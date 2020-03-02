SHERIDAN — Two minutes in, the game remained scoreless until Sheridan College’s Darcy Walker put her team on the board with a nothing-but-net 3-pointer.

Three-pointers would be the name of the game for the Lady Generals, as the team sunk 13 3-pointers compared to Laramie County Community College’s four in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Saturday.

Ultimately, Sheridan College stomped LCCC 87-53.

Freshman Maddison Roush proved herself as the offensive workhorse of the game by landing seven 3-point shots, 10 field goals, and six of her seven free throws.

“[Roush] really stood out with her shooting considerably,” said Sheridan College head coach Ryan Davis.

While Roush shined from behind the arc, sophomore Cynthia Green had a strong display working the post position underneath the basket. Green made nine of her 12 field goal attempts and earned a 3-pointer of her own. While Davis listed Roush, Walker and Green as all playing great, he also noted freshman Emma Cheetham as having the most efficient day.

Cheetham went 2-2 in both field goals and 3-pointers. She also provided seven assists.

Seven minutes into the game, LCCC had only managed to earn three points and was trailing by eight. They called a timeout to restrategize, but they proved unable to gain control of the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Generals led 18-5.

The beginning of the second quarter displayed the strongest the Lady Golden Eagles would play all day. They appeared offensively tighter and more aggressive on defense. With a string of baskets, they managed to put up nine points while holding Sheridan College to one basket. When the score crept to 20-14, Davis called a timeout. Although LCCC pulled within five points of the Lady Generals, their threat was short-lived, as Sheridan College elevated their own play and hit four 3-pointers in a row to command the lead again.

The second quarter ended with Walker making a breakaway layup after stealing the ball. The score read 40-20 at the half, and the Lady Generals would only grow their lead from there.

The momentum continued in favor of the Lady Generals, as Roush sunk another 3-pointer in the first 10 seconds of the third quarter.

With a 51-22 lead at the end of the quarter, LCCC would need a miracle to get back in the game.

LCCC had a few good shots from behind the arc during the fourth quarter, but it was nowhere close to what they needed to close the gap. The Lady Generals comfortably finished out the game, bringing the final score to 87-53.

Sophomore Walker attributed “playing together” as Saturday’s winning attribute.

“We really came together. We were moving the ball and played great defense. We were talking, in the gaps and helping each other out. We were out there together rather than playing our own game,” Walker said.

As they head into the next round of the Region IX tournament, Walker said they will need to focus on one game at a time.

In terms of finding their 3-point hot streak, Walker said cheering each other on breeds confidence and also attributed quality defense to successful offense.

“When we’re pumped up on defense, we hit 3’s,” Walker said.

Davis also spoke to the Lady Generals’ efforts by emphasizing defense.

“Everything came down to defense today,” Davis said. “When our defense was rolling and we were playing hard, playing well and playing together — that all came from the defensive end. As soon as we backed off a little bit, our offense started to slip and we started to give [LCCC] more easy shots.”

Davis said at that point he expressed to his team during the second quarter timeout the need to “amp it back up” to get back to playing as they had at the beginning of the game.

“And they did it,” Davis said. “It was automatic. They turned it right on.”

When preparing for the next round of the tournament, Davis said that his team must play loose and play together. He also highlighted that they must jump out with a good first quarter, as displaying a bad start to the game has spelled trouble for his team in the past.

“We’re going to focus on the start of the game and being loose and having fun, because really there’s nothing to lose at this point,” Davis said. “It’s evident to me that they’re ready to keep going.

“I’m just happy that’s the energy we came out with, so now we have momentum and confidence,” he said.

Saturday’s game marked the first round of the Region IX women’s basketball tournament. The ladies will take on Western Nebraska in Casper Thursday.