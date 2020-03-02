SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:05 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 8:25 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist canceled, 900 block North Main Street, 12:28 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1300 block Martin Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 7:18 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Monte Vista, 7:04 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:43 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:34 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 8:25 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 10:37 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 2500 block Weeping Willow Court, 9:44 a.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Second West Parkway, 9:49 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2:26 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday-Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Threats cold, West 12th Street, 5 a.m.
• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
• Accident, Third Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Vehicle lockout, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Threats cold, East College Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
• Littering, Grinnell Plaza, 10:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 2:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Kennedy Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 4:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Animal found, Sherman Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugar View Drive, 7:13 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Highland Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Mental subject, Blue Sky Court, 12:53 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Domestic, Champion Drive, 11:49 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 2:11 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Meadow Drive, 5:11 p.m.
• DUI, Gladstone Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Eighth Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Dog bite, Badger Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Grinnell Plaza, 7:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Death investigation, Long Drive, 8:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 11:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 2:46 a.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 exit 20, 8:11 a.m.
• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 12:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, Kilbourne Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 7:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Stadium Drive, 10:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious person, West 14th Street and Val Vista Street, 2:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Theft cold, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 2:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:54 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 1:04 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 7:38 p.m.
• Alarm, Big Goose Road, 8:36 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:03 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Sixth Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Westview Drive, 1:40 p.m.
• DUI, Mobile Circle and Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 7:06 p.m.
• Theft cold, Main Street, Dayton, 7:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jamie R. Janikula, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Carl P. Geertz, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gary R. Green, 67, Buffalo, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Tristian P. Jackson, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Bruce G. Hudgens, 61, El Paso, Texas, breach of peace, custody on warrant or incident, possession of a controlled substance plant form, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Taylor Wardell, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Emily A. Berry, 27, Sheridan, drug court sanction, drug court, arrested by SPD
• John D. Butler, 27, Cody, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Dylan R. Ligocki, 20, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Trenton K. Smith, 20, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert Watson, 21, Wyarno, DUI, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Tristan J. Wolfname, 32, Lame Deer, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13
Number of releases for the weekend: 9
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54