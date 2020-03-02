SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:36 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:05 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist canceled, 900 block North Main Street, 12:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1300 block Martin Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 7:18 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Monte Vista, 7:04 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:43 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:34 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 8:25 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 10:37 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 2500 block Weeping Willow Court, 9:44 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Second West Parkway, 9:49 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2:26 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Threats cold, West 12th Street, 5 a.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 a.m.

• Accident, Third Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Vehicle lockout, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Threats cold, East College Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Littering, Grinnell Plaza, 10:52 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 2:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kennedy Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 4:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Animal found, Sherman Avenue, 6:58 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sugar View Drive, 7:13 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Highland Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 11:13 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Mental subject, Blue Sky Court, 12:53 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:43 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Works Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Domestic, Champion Drive, 11:49 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 2:11 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Meadow Drive, 5:11 p.m.

• DUI, Gladstone Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Eighth Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Dog bite, Badger Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Grinnell Plaza, 7:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Death investigation, Long Drive, 8:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 11:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 2:46 a.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 exit 20, 8:11 a.m.

• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 12:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kilbourne Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 7:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Stadium Drive, 10:31 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious person, West 14th Street and Val Vista Street, 2:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 2:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 1:04 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 7:38 p.m.

• Alarm, Big Goose Road, 8:36 p.m.

Sunday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:03 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Sixth Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Westview Drive, 1:40 p.m.

• DUI, Mobile Circle and Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 7:06 p.m.

• Theft cold, Main Street, Dayton, 7:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Jamie R. Janikula, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Carl P. Geertz, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gary R. Green, 67, Buffalo, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Tristian P. Jackson, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Bruce G. Hudgens, 61, El Paso, Texas, breach of peace, custody on warrant or incident, possession of a controlled substance plant form, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Taylor Wardell, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Emily A. Berry, 27, Sheridan, drug court sanction, drug court, arrested by SPD

• John D. Butler, 27, Cody, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan R. Ligocki, 20, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Trenton K. Smith, 20, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert Watson, 21, Wyarno, DUI, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Tristan J. Wolfname, 32, Lame Deer, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13

Number of releases for the weekend: 9

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54