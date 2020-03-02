Epiphany to host Business Before Hours

SHERIDAN — Epiphany LLC will host the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours on Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m.

Enjoy morning refreshments, learn more about the hosting business and make business connections.

Business Before Hours is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Epiphany is located at 619 Broadway St.

WAS to gather this week

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will host its monthly meeting Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

Attendees should see the hostess at the restaurant for the meeting location. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join for dinner or just the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public.

This month, Michael Page will offer a presentation on, “The Crow Ceramic Tradition: Hunter-Gatherer Pottery of the Bighorns.” Page will provide an overview of the ethnogenesis and prehistory of the Crow and their relatives, the Hidatsa. This will be followed by a discussion of Crow pottery to address its unique characteristics and also its similarities with neighboring ceramic traditions.

Page has worked on a wide range of archaeological and cultural resource management projects throughout Wyoming as well as in the upper-Midwest, the Southeast and the Great Plains. Since 2010, Page has worked for the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist-Archaeological Survey Division where he provides cultural resource management services for a range of clients primarily in the public sector. His personal research interests include prehistoric pottery production, anthropology of learning, sourcing of pottery and stone and geoarchaeology.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Community Conversations to focus on media, politics

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community will host its next round of Community Conversations Thursday and Saturday at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The subject of this conversation is the impact of media on politics.

The session Thursday is from 2-5 p.m. and the Saturday session is from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment,“ CVC Director Amy Albrecht said. “Our hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in our community, we can discuss them using this process.

“This is not about winning or blaming,” she added. “No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard.”

Community Conversations take place in groups of 8-12 people with a trained facilitator. Sessions tend to last the entire three hours and snacks will be available.

Past Community Conversations subjects included experiences around affordable housing and public housing. All community members are invited to attend, and there is no need to sign up in advance. For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.