SHERIDAN — Members of the powerlifting club at Sheridan College will put their brawn to the test this Saturday as they compete in the state powerlifting meet in Casper.

This marks the first state experience for the group, as the club officially assembled in December.

Anya Tuft, a sophomore in the exercise science program, enthusiastically leads the club as president.

“We were a group of kids who were working out together in the school gym, and I told them how I used to compete [in powerlifting] in the past and really missed it,” Tuft said.

Tuft asked the group about attending a powerlifting meet together. To Tuft’s surprise, everyone excitedly agreed.

The club is open to anyone at Sheridan College. There are some members who do not wish to compete at state but instead work out with the club just for fun.

“We started off with about eight people,” Tuft said. “Now, we’re up to 15.”

The club quickly realized there was not enough space at the campus gym for the growing team to practice together. Tuft’s exercise science director at Sheridan College connected the club with Graham Barlow, who had just opened a new gym.

Barlow, who has extensive powerlifting experience, agreed to coach the club and host them at Haven Gym.

“I was nervous they weren’t going to take it seriously. But they’ve all stepped up and done a really good job,” Barlow said.

Barlow and his gym serve as an ideal match for the club.

“There’s not a lot of strength sports in Wyoming, and I’d really like to bring in more of it. That’s part of the reason I opened the gym. It’s oriented to people that want to do some of the more extreme parts of the lifting world rather than just work out on a treadmill,” Barlow said.

Many of the club’s competitors aim to set state records on Saturday. One lifter, Katie Scholebo, has potential to qualify for the national powerlifting competition.

Scholebo began lifting in October of last year. This Saturday, she hopes to squat 275 pounds, bench press 110 pounds and deadlift 300 pounds.

“My favorite thing about weight lifting is how it’s not common for ladies to do, and it’s a challenge — and I love challenges. It’s my own personal challenge; the only person who can achieve it is me. So, I have to push myself to reach the goal,” Scholebo said.

Tuft seconded the idea by stating that even though they’re a team, they still compete against themselves.

“I feel powerful when I do it,” Tuft said. “I think it would be awesome for females powerlifting to be more normalized.”

No one in the club thinks twice about females in the weight room, as the group’s state competitors consist of five females and three males.

In terms of whether club members attend practice with the goal of breaking state records or simply enjoying themselves as they improve their fitness, Tuft says they have a good mix.

“Even people not competing want to be part of the environment because we hype each other up so much,” Tuft said.

The eight athletes competing Saturday include Tuft, Scholebo, Abby Mueller, Morgan Phister, Casidy Brown, Nick Kunz, Ty Christensen and Brant Barnes.

Although the club is three months old, Tuft already envisions goals for its growth.

“I’m hoping that, as the club progresses, we can get some more people qualifying for nationals,” Tuft said.