SHERIDAN — In the fall, Sheridan High School cross-country athletes had 5,000 meters to establish themselves in a race and work their way to the top of the standings.

During indoor and outdoor track seasons, the athletes have less time to work their way up. Senior Alex Garber said the events are over in a snap of the finger.

Garber participates in the 800-meter sprint for indoor track. On Thursday in Gillette, Garber posted a time of 2 minutes, 11 seconds and placed third in the event. At the 4A East regional cross-country meet, Garber finished the 5k in 16:32.89 and placed second in the event.

Runners focus more on their technique, making sure they have a good stride, knee drive and arms movement.

“It really comes down to the most minute details of the performance,” Garber said.

Athletes from the fall generally participate in the 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter events. Senior Sylvia Brown said even the 3200-meter race is fast compared to the races for cross-country.

With quicker events, cross-country runners focus their training on speed work, Brown said. The team cuts down their mileage from six or seven miles for a long run to only five miles. Sprints during practice are also cut down from 1,000-meters to 200-meters.

Garber said the distance runners log 35-40 miles a week during track season after logging 45-50 miles during the cross-country season.

With the events being faster, the practices are also faster, Brown said. Elevation and hill training was eliminated.

During the fall, the cross-country teams drove up to the mountains once a week for training at a higher elevation.

Garber said they complained at the time about not getting back to town until 8 p.m. Now it gets dark at 6 p.m. in the winter and the athletes did not realize how nice it was to run in the mountains.

The distance runners only had one inside treadmill practice this season and primarily practice outside, Brown said. The worst part about the winter training is dealing with the ice. Brown herself occasionally has a fall and every runner experiences a slip at least once.

“You just get up and keep going,” Brown said.

They stick to the same routes, making training a little mundane. Garber said the athletes keep themselves motivated by reminding themselves their training is for a state title and they need to put in the work to help out the rest of the SHS track team.

The variety of courses is one aspect of cross-country Garber and Brown both enjoyed. Each course had its changes in hills and unique obstacles; no two courses were the same. There was also a variety of turns the runners had to make.

Garber said track receives the same jokes as NASCAR about only making left turns.

The cross-country teams are tight-knit units, but track provides the opportunity to build relations with athletes in other events. Brown said she has fun getting to know other people on the team.

Garber said the Sheridan track team has done a better job of becoming a more cohesive unit. Sprinters used to do their own thing while the distance runners were somewhere else goofing off.

“We do that a lot,” Garber said.

Now, athletes from different events know each other have developed a bond. The team does a better job of cheering each other on in their events.

Sheridan High School competes in the state indoor track meet in Gillette March 6-7.