SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School track and field team hosted the Sheridan Invite at the Campbell County Recreation Center field house in Gillette on Thursday.

Other schools in attendance were Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Lovell High School.

The Broncs scored 300.5 points in the meet. Thunder Basin scored 96 points.

The Lady Broncs placed second with 179.5 points. Thunder Basin won the event with 220 points.

Scoring points for the Lady Broncs:

Alicia Thoney placed sixth in the 55-meter dash and Grace Wagner place eighth.

Sam Rogaczewski placed fifth in the 200-meter dash and Aria Heyneman placed sixth.

Wagner placed second in the 400-meter dash followed by Heyneman in third, Piper O’Dell in fourth and Rogaczewski placed sixth.

Zoe Robison placed fourth in the 800-meter run.

Jaylynn Morgan won the 1600-meter run followed by Kate Moran in second, Ella Kessner in fourth with a time of 5:41.91, Olivia Fried in sixth, Dana Weatherby in seventh and Sarah Gonda in eighth.

Sheridan’s 4×200 team of Jamie Will, Lizzie Arnold, Maggie Kuehl and Grace Harper finished third.

The 4×400 team of O’Dell, Heyneman, Rogaczewski and Wagner placed second. Dulce Carroll place first in high jump.

Thoney won pole vault followed by Kuehl and Anna Switzenberg.

Kandence Legerski placed third in the long jump followed by Jamie Will in fifth.

Addy Bolton won the triple jump and Megan Hodges placed seventh.

Alex Cameron placed second in the shot put followed by Libby Green in fourth, Liz Romanjenko in fifth and Hanah Sullivan in eighth.

Scoring points for the Broncs:

Dominic Kaszas won the 55-meter dash followed by Carter McComb in second, Izak Aksamit in fifth, Beau Toyne in seventh and Logan Gilberts in eighth.

Brock Bomar won the 200-meter followed by Kaszas in second, McComb in third and Nicholas Hals in eighth.

Aksamit won the 400-meter run followed by Hale in second, Carl Askins in third, Nathan Fitzpatrick in sixth and Toyne in eighth.

Sheridan place first through sixth in the 800-meter run with the finishing order of Tim Brown, Reese Charest, Alex Garber, Wyatt Shaw, Patrick Aasby and Alex Cahhal.

Brown won the 1600-meter run followed by Austin Akers, Charest, Garber and Cahhal in second through fifth and Robby Miller finished eighth in the event.

David Standish won the 3200-meter run followed by Aidan Moran in second.

Kyle Meinecke won the 55-meter hurdles with Rich Hall, Tim Clason and Branton Williams finished in sixth through eighth.

The 4-by-200 relay team of Toyne, Kaszas, Gilbertz and Hale won the event.

The 4×400 team of Askins, Aasby, Fitzpatrick and Hale placed second in the event.

Connor Goss won high jump with Vitor Bento placing third and Dominic Kaszas placing fifth.

Ryan Karajanis won pole vault with Kaden Moeller placing second, Shane Karajanis placing fifth and Gaige Tarver placing eighth.

McComb won the long jump competition with Aksamit in fourth and Ryan Sessions in eighth.

Max Dube won the triple jump competition followed by, Meinecke in third, Branton Williams in seventh and Damian Roberts in eighth.

Gaige Vielhauer won shot put.