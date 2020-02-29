Winter in the Bighorn National Forest can bring magical backcountry landscapes coated in sparkling white and the amazing recreational opportunities that only snow can provide.

Visitors come to try skijoring with their dogs to kite skiing and everything in between. With hundreds of miles of motorized trail and open areas to play, the Bighorns are a draw to snowmobiling and snow biking that bring people from all over the country and internationally.

There are seven lodges open year-round and two downhill ski resorts. There are also several opportunities for backcountry skiers to explore areas set aside for non-motorized sports. Nordic activities are available forest-wide and there are five areas designated to Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and fat bikes with packed and groomed trails.

No matter your mode of recreation, Bighorn National Forest land managers encourage you to proceed wisely to protect yourself and this amazing resource we share with all Americans. Leave No Trace offers an easy way to make better choices that will help accomplish this goal.

Plan ahead and prepare

Before you leave, check local weather reports and be aware of avalanche danger and risks. Check maps for alerts and other safety information. Educate yourself about avalanches and know how to monitor snow conditions and what gear to carry. Visit the backcountry in small groups — it is best not to travel alone. To minimize accidentally leaving trash behind, repackage your food into reusable containers and remember to carry a trash bag.

Travel and camp on safe, durable surfaces

Stay on the deep snow, if possible, to avoid trampling or crushing vegetation with your vehicle or equipment. In muddy spring conditions, stay on snow or travel on the middle of the trail. To avoid trail or road damage if you are creating ruts, turn back and try again when things have dried.

Dispose of waste properly

Pack out everything you brought with you including food scraps like apple cores or banana peels. If you cannot pack out human waste, cover and disguise it in deep snow far away from travel routes and at least 200 feet from water sources like lakes or streams. Pack out toilet paper.

Leave what you find

Leave all plants, rocks, animals and historical or cultural artifacts as you find them.

Minimize campfire impacts

Campfires can cause a lasting impact. Use a lightweight camp stove for cooking or heating up warm drinks. Use dead and downed wood, if you can find it. Put out all fires completely and widely scatter the cool ashes.

Respect wildlife

Winter is an especially vulnerable time for animals. Observe wildlife from a distance and do not attempt to approach or follow them. Respect closures to human presence to allow hibernating or wintering animals the space to survive. Never feed wildlife or leave food behind to be eaten by wildlife. This can impact their natural behavior making them vulnerable to predators or make them sick.

Be considerate of other visitors

Be respectful of other users as we all share this resource. Yield to faster traffic and be prepared for blind corners. When stopped, move to the side or off the trail to allow others to pass. When on groom or packed ski trails, avoid hiking, snowshoeing or riding on ski tracks. Learn and follow regulations regarding pets. Be sure to keep your dog under control and pack out or bury all dog feces especially on groomed and packed trails.

Following these guidelines can ensure a fun and positive experience for you and others while visiting the Bighorn National Forest or any wild place. To learn more about Leave No Trace or Bighorn National Forest regulations please call 307-674-2600 or visit lnt.org or fs.usda.gov/bighorn.

Sara Evans Kirol is a public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest.