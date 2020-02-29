SHERIDAN — A soda can cracks open as the small crowd trickles in to take their seats. Instead of tuxedos and ball gowns, attendees stroll comfortably into the theater in flannel shirts, cozy sweaters and winter boots. On a Tuesday evening at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, the curtain rises for the Bolshoi Ballet.

Throughout the performance, live applause blends with recorded applause from the audience who witnessed the show live Feb. 23, and whose enthusiasm is audible with each impressive dance sequence. For some in the Sheridan audience, the film pales in comparison to watching the Bolshoi in person — though it provides some nostalgia for what they remember of a live experience. For others, this is their only opportunity to watch a ballet.

Susan Heyneman and Seymour Thickman are part of the small, dedicated group of ballet enthusiasts who come to nearly every showing of live performing arts at the WYO. Thickman said there is no articulable comparison to a live show. After walking out of the WYO show Tuesday night, Thickman was reminded of the “unimaginable” ways bodies move and express themselves through ballet.

“This is like speaking without tongue,” Thickman said.

Thickman expressed his belief in the power of offering children a place to see the best ballet dancing in the world in their hometown. Ballet is an expression of voice, music and a challenge to see what the body can communicate, he said.

Heyneman described her trips to the WYO to watch live performing arts as a “joy,” one that was nearly inaccessible in cities in which she previously lived because of cost or travel. The Sheridan experience is comfortable and intimate, Heyneman said.

WYO executive director Erin Butler said when she saw the Bolshoi live as a young college student, she could barely see anything from the top of the theater with the only ticket she could afford. Still, watching the Bolshoi perform Giselle on the screen provides similar exposure to ballet’s athleticism and beauty as a live show, Butler said. She has an affinity for dance as an art form and medium of storytelling without words.

The WYO’s live performing arts screenings are an affordable way for Sheridanites to experience something “extraordinary” in their hometown, Butler said, and for the Bolshoi to share their art form with more viewers worldwide. Butler said she hopes the group of ballet-goers will continue to grow, when others realize watching ballet is less intimidating than they might believe.

Next season, Butler said she plans to roll out Pam Moore’s idea to host a high tea during intermission of the ballet showings and move the screenings to Saturday. While difficult to bring large traveling dance troupes to Sheridan, screening the video keeps the WYO’s mission alive to honor all the live performing arts, Butler said.

Pam Moore — who has been integrated with Sheridan’s dance community for more than 20 years — said she noticed new choreography, arm movements and steps she has never seen performed in ballet before at the Giselle screening Feb. 25. Moore described the ballet as graceful, magical and athletic. One attendee said football players could not keep up with ballerinas as far as strength.

“The world can use more beauty,” Moore said. “Dance transcends all cultures, all time — dance has been part of every culture.”

A film fails to capture the splendor of walking into a grandiose theater and allowing the eye to choose where to focus on stage, amid all the action happening between ensemble and center-stage dancers, Moore said. In a film, the camera chooses where the viewer should focus at any given moment.

Close-ups display intricate details on costumes, aerial views of troupe formations and beads of sweat glistening like sequins on dancer’s necks. Viewers can hear the sound of a ballerina’s feet clapping together as she performs a cabriole. Costume designers cannot fake the details anymore because of the close viewing videos provide, Moore said.

Ballet is no longer an art only for people who can afford to travel to attend a live show, Moore said. Even with a video, a viewer can be “transcended” to another part of the world. Little girls longing to be dancers and boys aspiring to be knights in shining armor can find an outlet in ballet, she said.

Doug Moore, who holds a position on the program committee for the WYO, said even if the group of attendees remains small, he aims to continue providing content for that niche group in the community. Doug and Pam Moore’s interest in ballet results from combining their creative talents for music and dance.

“The perfect ballet for us is when you can see the music and hear the dance,” Doug Moore said.