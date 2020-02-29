By this time, you’ve probably heard that the WYO recently won an award or two. We were honored with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Strength of Sheridan Award as well as a Governor’s Arts Award — truly exciting, humbling and inspiring.

We all know it’s nice to be recognized for the work put in toward making something successful or useful or even sustainable. In this case, in the WYO’s case, it’s a recognition of the love and dedication of hundreds of people over 30-plus years. It’s a recognition that the vision and determination to enhance and share that vision was worth the effort.

As I’ve written time and time again, the WYO’s place in Sheridan was forged by the individuals and entities that came together to “Save the WYO.” From there its growth was cultivated by others — directors, staff, board member, volunteers who continued to see it grow. Now, in its 30th season, the WYO’s legacy is grounded by a dedicated group of passionate lovers of the arts and most importantly, it’s grounded by you — our patrons and volunteers. It’s everyone’s theater really.

Now what? There tends to be some letdown after the surge of recognition. Will the WYO continue its current programing and rest easy knowing “we’ve figured it out?” No, way. In this ever-changing world, there’s no such thing and we wouldn’t be serving our purpose if we just kept on keeping on.

The WYO is always working, always trying to react to the needs of our patrons and community. Next month we’ll host an event we’re calling “Books and Ballet” — an opportunity for adults and students to read and discuss the story of Swan Lake before the showing of the Bolshoi production. This summer we’ll be installing a hearing loop and updating the main stage to enhance the experience for our hearing-impaired patrons. And soon we’ll be launching the WYO Performing Arts Center Kids series to offer a safe place for students to express themselves through theatrical arts.

The WYO wants to be a place for all people, for the entire community to gather and convene. Thank you for recognizing our work and our worth. Thank you for being a patron of the WYO and supporting us through your generous donations. The WYO relies on you. Thank you for helping us grow.

Erin Butler is executive director of WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.