SHERIDAN — Congratulations to Sheridan High School senior, Margaret “Maggie” Kuehl, this week’s Academics For All Summit Award honoree. Kuehl is the daughter of Brian Kuehl and Michelle Sullivan and has earned a 4.0 GPA while managing a rigorous resume inclusive of academics, athletics and volunteerism.

Lettering each year in academics and a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, Kuehl has taken numerous Advanced Placement courses: AP psychology, AP U.S. government, AP Spanish, AP physics, AP computer science, AP statistics and AP environmental science. Additionally, she has included a number of dual and concurrent enrollment courses to her resume, like American Sign Language, introduction to public speaking, medical terminology, drugs and behavior, abnormal psychology and English 1010.

Kuehl is interested in psychology and cognitive science and will pursue a career in medicine after graduation. She credits her sophomore AP psychology class as the catalyst that directed her interest.

“I became mesmerized with the inner workings of the brain,” Kuehl said. “I find it fascinating that people can have similar brain structures and be raised in the same environment yet think and behave so differently.”

Kuehl has applied to numerous universities and is most interested in attending Pomona College or the University of California, both in the Los Angeles area, due to their psychology programs and her desire to live in California for the diversity, art and warm weather.

Kuehl has received state and national recognition through her involvement in We the People and the National Honor Society. Following sophomore year, Kuehl was selected as one of 50 students to attend the Summer Institute at the University of Wyoming for three weeks.

This experience afforded her the opportunity to stay in the dorms, take college classes and participate in activities and community service projects on and off campus. She gained many new friends and insight to what college life is like.

Track has been a big part of Kuehl’s life for the past four years. She practices year-round and is a mid-distance sprinter and pole vaults.

“Track and field has been a great opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and push myself,” Kuehl said.

She is also a member of the Outdoor Club and loves being in nature. She describes herself as a dedicated student but she does enjoy her extracurricular activities. Some of her hobbies include snowboarding, rafting, hiking and rock climbing.

Volunteering is a priority for Kuehl and she dedicates, on average, approximately 12 hours each month. She is involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters and has helped at The Food Group, The Hub, Project Schoolhouse, as well as smaller volunteer projects conducted through Student Council and the National Honor Society. She had a unique opportunity the summer after her freshman year to spend four weeks in Ecuador with her family. During their time, Kuehl taught English to some of the locals.

Kuehl nominated AP environmental science teacher Charlie Nelson for recognition as an “Outstanding Educator.”

“He has allowed me to think critically about how I live,” Kuehl said. “I have learned so much about environmental science and I have become extremely passionate about improving the way I live to better the planet. This is all thanks to Mr. Nelson.”

Nelson describes Kuehl as having a “great sense of personal responsibility to achievement of the highest order” and noted that Kuehl is “exacting in nature to gain full perspective of what is being studied, helpful to others when the need arises, and considerate of others viewpoints.”

Once again, congratulations to this outstanding senior, Maggie Kuehl.