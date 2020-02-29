SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association recently announced that Wine Fest tickets are now on sale at www.downtownsheridan.org.

Join the nonprofit organization for a roaring good time as it celebrates the 20th annual Wine Fest on March 6 from 6-9 p.m. The evening’s theme centers around the Roaring ‘20s — Glitz, Glamour and Giggle Water.

It will be an evening full of more than 100 wines, beers and spirits, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres.

Between tastings, ticket holders will have the opportunity to bid on unique items in a silent auction or play games. Attendees are highly encouraged to get dolled up in all their best glamour.

This fundraiser helps DSA sponsor events such as Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market and Sheridan in Bloom. These events create a community stronghold where people can come together to celebrate life in Sheridan. Along with events, the Historic District Promotions Committee continues to create year-round shop local campaigns. These campaigns incentivize the community to frequent the businesses downtown. All funds raised from Wine Fest benefit ongoing efforts to revitalize and preserve the downtown district.

Wine Fest will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 45 W. Brundage St.

Note: Press Pass members enjoy $10 off tickets! Get the details.